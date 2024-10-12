Former Doncaster MP asks voters for advice as he mulls political comeback

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster Conservative MP who lost his seat at the General Election has asked voters for their advice and opinions as he mulls a political comeback.

Nick Fletcher lost the Don Valley seat – now renamed to Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme in July to Labour’s Lee Pitcher – and since his defeat scores of voters have called for him to consider a bid for next May’s Doncaster mayoral election.

Mr Fletcher, who took a two month break from social media following his loss has admitted he is considering a comeback and said: “Now that we’ve reached the 100-day mark of this Labour administration, I’m eager to hear your opinions.

"Whether positive or negative, they are fully in control, not just nationally, but also in South Yorkshire and Doncaster, with no local Conservative MPs to provide any checks or balances.

"I have two questions for you: What’s your take on the current situation, and do you think it’s time for me to re-engage in the political arena? I’d really appreciate your feedback.”

In response, one told him: “Nick, I have read almost all the comments before replying and there is nothing I can add to them all. PLEASE RETURN WE NEED YOU!!!!”

Another told him: “We need you back, you were brilliant.”

"Get back in Nick. Donny needs people like you to represent them now,” shared another.

And another told him: “I want you to run for Mayor. I would like to see you swap parties for Reform. However, it is an individual we need not a party.”