First phase of new affordable homes in Belton soon to be available

Nine new homes are nearing completion in Belton and will be ready to let by Ongo in May.

The homes off Ashtree Close, owned and managed by Ongo are a mixture of one, two and four bedroom homes. They will soon be available to bid on through Home Choice Lincs. To bid on these new homes, anyone interested will need to have registered with Home Choice Lincs beforehand.

There are two one-bed bungalows, six two-bed houses and one four-bed house. This is the first phase which is due to be complete on 18 April. In total this project will see 16 new homes in the village being built. The remaining seven will be completed by the beginning of May.

All the homes have off road parking, private gardens and the kitchens, bathrooms and toilets will be fitted with vinyl flooring.

Georgie McGuire, Lettings Officer, said: “We’re really excited to announce the completion of these nine new homes, as they’ve been built to a really high standard and we’re expecting them to be really popular.

“There’s definitely been a need for more affordable homes in this area, so to be able to complete nine out of the 16 is brilliant. We’d certainly urge anyone interested in living in the area to register their details on the Home Choice Lincs website so they can bid on them as soon as they are live on there.

“If you’re interested in any of these homes, make sure you are registered on Home Choice Lincs ahead of the homes being ready to bid on. Visit https://www.homechoicelincs.org.uk to register your interest today.”