"Fantastic day," say Labour MP hopefuls at Keir Starmer "first steps" launch
Sally Jameson, who is bidding to be elected in Doncaster Central as Dame Rosie Winterton steps down after 27 years in the job, joined Don Valley hopeful Lee Pitcher as well as dozens of other prospective parliamentary candidates and senior Labour politicians for the six-point launch.
Ms Jameson described the event as “a fantastic day” adding: “It started off with an inspiring morning attending the launch of First Steps with Keir Starmer followed by an afternoon with the wonderful Lee Pitcher, Marie Tidball and Bridget Phillipson in Rossington talking to people about Labour’s plan for change.”
What are Labour’s first steps for change?
Deliver economic stability with tough spending rules to grow the economy and keep taxes, inflation and mortgages as low as possible.
Cut NHS waiting times with 40,000 more evening and weekend appointments each week.
Launch a new Border Security Command with hundreds of new specialist investigators and counter-terror powers to smash criminal gangs and strengthen borders.
Set up Great British Energy, a publicly-owned clean power company, to cut bills for good and boost energy security, paid for by windfall tax on oil and gas giants.
Crack down on antisocial behaviour, with more neighbourhood police paid for by ending wasteful contracts, tough new penalties for offenders, and a network of youth hubs.
Recruit 6,500 new teachers in key subjects to set children up for life, work and the future.
