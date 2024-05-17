"Fantastic day," say Labour MP hopefuls at Keir Starmer "first steps" launch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Labour candidates hoping to represent Doncaster for the party after the next General Election have backed leader Sir Keir Starmer after he launched his party’s “first steps” pledges.

Sally Jameson, who is bidding to be elected in Doncaster Central as Dame Rosie Winterton steps down after 27 years in the job, joined Don Valley hopeful Lee Pitcher as well as dozens of other prospective parliamentary candidates and senior Labour politicians for the six-point launch.

Ms Jameson described the event as “a fantastic day” adding: “It started off with an inspiring morning attending the launch of First Steps with Keir Starmer followed by an afternoon with the wonderful Lee Pitcher, Marie Tidball and Bridget Phillipson in Rossington talking to people about Labour’s plan for change.”

What are Labour’s first steps for change?

Lee Pitcher and Sally Jameson with Marie Tidball at Labour's First Steps launch.

Deliver economic stability with tough spending rules to grow the economy and keep taxes, inflation and mortgages as low as possible.

Cut NHS waiting times with 40,000 more evening and weekend appointments each week.

Launch a new Border Security Command with hundreds of new specialist investigators and counter-terror powers to smash criminal gangs and strengthen borders.

Set up Great British Energy, a publicly-owned clean power company, to cut bills for good and boost energy security, paid for by windfall tax on oil and gas giants.

Crack down on antisocial behaviour, with more neighbourhood police paid for by ending wasteful contracts, tough new penalties for offenders, and a network of youth hubs.