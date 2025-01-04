Ex-MP who wanted General Election win and new hospital revisits New Year resolutions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Doncaster MP who listed a General Election win, a new hospital for the city and the re-opening of the airport as his New Year resolutions for 2024 has revisited his list of pledges – as he bids to become the city’s mayor.

Last January, former Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher set out an eight point plan of his aims for the year – saying 2024 would be an “amazing” year.

Mr Fletcher, who lost the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat to Labour’s Lee Pitcher at the General Election in July, had stated his hopes for a General Election victory as well as a new hospital for Doncaster.

In an update, he says he hopes his pledges will still materialise – and now he has added another wish to his list – a new mayor for the city as he bids to replace Ros Jones at the mayoral election in May.

Former MP Nick Fletcher, who is bidding to be the city's mayor, has revisited his 2024 New Year resolutions.

In a post to kick off 2025, he said: “Last year I made a number of resolutions for Doncaster knowing that many would take years to achieve.

“They remain in place. With one new one. This year I am standing for election as Mayor for Doncaster.

“This Mayor needs to go. We need change in Doncaster and it must be change for the better.

"This goes beyond party politics. I love Doncaster and if you do too then I hope you will support me making 2025 and beyond a fantastic year for Doncaster.”

Last January he said: “2024 will be an amazing year.

“I have a number of New Year Resolutions. They may take time to achieve but I am determined to get them done.

"Here they are – reopen our airport, to get a new hospital, set up an aviation hub, ensuring Doncaster gets its fair share of the funds held by the South Yorkshire mayor, Edlington leisure centre funding secured, Thorne Leisure Centre reopened, win the General Election – and no I don’t know when it will be – and get Doncaster moving to prosperity once again.”

A new hospital for Doncaster to replace crumbling Doncaster Royal Infirmary was rejected by the Conservative government in 2022, despite pledges from ministers.