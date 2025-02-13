Ex-MP whines at Doncaster Free Press over "misleading" election headlines

A former Conservative MP bidding to become the city’s mayor has taken a fresh swipe at the Doncaster Free Press – after being accused of misinformation over claims the upcoming mayoral election could be cancelled.

Incumbent Doncaster mayor Ros Jones, a fact checking charity and the Free Press have all called out the defeated Don Valley MP over false claims that the May 1 poll could be called off by Labour.

There have never been any plans to postpone Doncaster’s election – and fact checking charity Full Fact issued a story saying the poll had never been in question, with Mayor Jones also accusing Mr Fletcher of “misinformation and political games.” But after we reported on Full Fact confirming the election would go ahead, an upset Mr Fletcher took to Facebook to complain.

He wrote: “I’m accused by Doncaster Free Press of falsely claiming that the elections in Doncaster were under threat.

Tory mayoral candidate Nick Fletcher.

“Just more misleading headlines from journalists who use their own political persuasions to influence their own work.

“It is a fact that the elections in Doncaster were under threat. It was not false. My campaign to ensure they happened was a success.

"We can now change our Mayor and our Council for the better.

“What is false is Labour promising us that council tax would be frozen this year. It’s going up. I don’t see any outrage by our local paper about that. That’s false isn’t it?

“Should I be Mayor, I promise you that falsehoods will not be tolerated on my watch.”

Full Fact, the UK’s largest fact checking charity working to find, expose and counter the harms of bad information circulating online earlier this confirmed the May 1 poll to elect a new mayor for Doncaster will go ahead.

Before Christmas, Mayor Ros Jones accused Mr Nick Fletcher of “misinformation and political games” after he falsely stated next year’s election could be cancelled by Labour.

A spokesperson for Full Fact said: “In recent weeks we’ve seen various different claims about local elections in May being “cancelled” or postponed — from politicians, in the media and on social media, where some have suggested elections have been cancelled “till 2027” or are set to be cancelled “for the first time since World War II”.

“The claims are based on the news that some councils in England have asked to delay elections which were to take place this May, due to a reorganisation of local government.

“After an announcement, we now know nine councils in England will have their May 2025 elections postponed until May 2026. Other local elections will go ahead as planned, however.

Why are some elections being postponed?

Some areas of England are currently covered by a single unitary authority, while others are part of a “two-tier” system, in which local government responsibility for services is shared between 21 county councils and the 164 district councils they cover.

The Government wants to move councils in two-tier forms of local government to single-tier unitary authorities.

Sixteen county councils and two unitary authorities due to hold elections in May asked the Government for permission to postpone them, in order to take part in this local government reorganisation. Nine of those requests have now been granted.

Some 33 local authority elections were originally due to take place in England on May 1, including for all 21 county councils, nine unitary councils, the unitary authority of Thurrock, one metropolitan district council (City of Doncaster) and the Isles of Scilly.

On Wednesday, it was announced six areas had been granted places on the Government’s “devolution priority programme”: Cumbria; Cheshire and Warrington; Greater Essex; Hampshire and Solent; Norfolk and Suffolk; and Sussex and Brighton.

Elections will be postponed to May 2026 in seven county councils (East Sussex, Essex, Hampshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Surrey and West Sussex) and two unitary councils (Thurrock and Isle of Wight).

Local elections will be going ahead as planned in May in 14 county councils, eight unitary councils, the City of Doncaster and the Isles of Scilly, while six mayoral elections will also take place. So broad claims on social media that “2025 local elections [have been] cancelled” are potentially misleading, because we knew even before the Government’s announcement on Wednesday that many definitely would still go ahead as planned, Full Fact said.

In December, Mayor Ros Jones attacked Mr Fletcher after he announced that people in Doncaster could be “refused an election” “because “Labour don’t want one.”

Under the header “will you be refused an election?” Mr Fletcher, who lost the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme to Labour’s Lee Pitcher at July’s General Election, wrote: “There may be no elections in Doncaster in May.

"Why? Because Labour don’t want one. They know how we all feel about them. It is an absolute scandal that it’s even a possibility.

“I am closely monitoring this and will keep you informed.”

But the mayor blasted Mr Fletcher over the claims and stormed: “Let me be perfectly clear, the English Devolution Paper published on 16th December will have no impact on the Doncaster 2025 elections.

“This is yet more misinformation and political games from the former Conservative MP for Don Valley.

"If he had done some basic research, he would have been able to find out the answer to his own question.”

It is not the first time Mr Fletcher has taken aim at the Free Press.

In 2023, he claimed that he had been “airbrushed out of history” after he was cropped out of a photograph and compared the paper to Soviet Communist Party publication Pravda.

In a Facebook post entitled ‘FREE PRESS OR PRAVDA?’, Mr Fletcher wrote: “It would seem that I don’t exist. I have been airbrushed out of history by Doncaster Free Press. Photo edited. Name removed. Cancelled.”

He added: “I have been removed. It has been deliberately edited. Why? I’m taken aback. I will reflect on this latest incident and will consider what needs to be done.

“I am genuinely astounded and also rather worried as to what this may mean for the people of Doncaster who read and rely upon the Doncaster Free Press.”

The Free Press hit back at Mr Fletcher’s comments in its own statement on Facebook.

The paper said: “The reason behind the cropped photo is far more mundane. Free Press page designers work with set template page designs. On this occasion, the picture box on the page was square, while the picture supplied was rectangular.

“Mr Fletcher, sitting on the far right of the photo and a distance apart from Dame Rosie Winterton, Ros Jones and Ed Miliband, was omitted from the print version because of the cropping to fit a rectangular photo into a square box.

“From a design perspective, because of the wording on the backdrop and the extended distance between Mr Fletcher and Mr Miliband, the picture was cropped on the right.

“Photos are cropped in newspapers all the time to fit shapes, with some people sometimes being missed off. It happens. It is a design and template issue.

“It certainly isn’t deliberate or to ‘airbrush’ people out of history. The full uncropped version was used in an earlier online version of the story, where rectangular pictures, rather than square are standard.

“We hope this clarifies the matter for Mr Fletcher and readers.”

Mr Fletcher has also repeatedly spoken out about the importance of free speech – despite blocking hundreds of constituents from his social media pages.

In a post in 2023 he wrote: “Freedom of speech matters. We must never lose it. Dictatorships have no part to play in this country. Truth matters.”

And in another message in the same year he wrote: “It is critical that the right to free speech that we all enjoy and for which so many have given their lives is not lost.

“As your MP I will always strive to ensure it is protected whether I agree with what you say or not. Tolerance for others.”