Ex MP blasts mayor after Conservatives snubbed at first airport flight for two years
Mayor Ros Jones and the city’s four Labour MPs welcomed the 2Excel aircraft to the airport this morning.
But ex-Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, who has announced his intentions to run as Conservative candidate at next year’s mayoral election was upset after he and other local Tory politicians were left out of the event.
In a social media post, he fumed: “This should have been a joyous day.
"Sadly, our secretive Labour mayor, the one that continually talks of Team Doncaster yet refuses to work cross party, has predictably used the landing of the first plane at DSA as a photo shoot to promote herself.
“Unsurprisingly, it is a master class in hypocrisy. It is a photo shoot of the very two people who I believe were responsible for the airport closing in the first place. Step forward the Net Zero zealots Red Ed (Miliband) and Ros Jones.
“Sadly, no ward councillors were even informed or invited by this Labour Mayor.
"Why? Because they are Conservative.
"How biased do you have to be to do that? All the work Coun Richard Jones, Coun Steve Cox and Coun Jane Cox have done has been simply ignored and sidelined.”
Doncaster Labour MPs Sally Jameson (Doncaster Central), Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme’s Lee Pitcher, Ed Miliband (Doncaster North), John Healey (Rawmarsh and Conisbrough) and Jo White (Bassetlaw) were all invited.