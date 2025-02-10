Ex-MP bidding to become mayor vows to block people for swearing

By Darren Burke
Published 10th Feb 2025, 16:51 BST
A former Doncaster Conservative MP bidding to become the city’s mayor has said he will block people for swearing on his social media pages, calling for “common courtesy.”

Ex-Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher shared: “It’s good to see vigorous debate on my page.

"Long may it continue. We need to talk.

"However when swearing is used or abuse, then I have to step in. This includes emojis and #### after certain letters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Nick Fletcher has vowed to block people from his social media pages for swearing.placeholder image
Nick Fletcher has vowed to block people from his social media pages for swearing.

“It not only detracts from the argument you’re making, it also is unnecessary and inappropriate to put it at its mildest.

“So I will be either hiding comments or blocking people depending on the context. Either is not what I want to happen. Over to you folks!”

While he was an MP, Mr Fletcher, who is bidding to unseat Labour’s Ros Jones at the mayoral election in May wrote: “One important rule in life is respect.

placeholder image
Read More
Bans, hidden comments and fake profiles: Inside the murky world of MP Nick Fletc...

"We should all treat each other as we would like to be treated. That never had to be said as it was understood. Sadly that now needs to be said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I have always had comments on my posts that are clearly antagonistic to me as a Conservative MP. I have tolerated that but there are limits.

“I don’t expect everyone to agree with me. I’m not a socialist. However people who come on my page to promote other political parties will be blocked.

“I don’t expect or want control over people. I for one support free speech 100% but there are boundaries on this platform.

“No profanity, no expletive deleted like *** etc, no threatening language, no trolling.

“So, if you find yourself blocked on social media for any of the above then you will know why.”

Related topics:Nick FletcherDoncasterLabourRos Jones
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice