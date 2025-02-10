Ex-MP bidding to become mayor vows to block people for swearing

A former Doncaster Conservative MP bidding to become the city’s mayor has said he will block people for swearing on his social media pages, calling for “common courtesy.”

Ex-Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher shared: “It’s good to see vigorous debate on my page.

"Long may it continue. We need to talk.

"However when swearing is used or abuse, then I have to step in. This includes emojis and #### after certain letters.

“It not only detracts from the argument you’re making, it also is unnecessary and inappropriate to put it at its mildest.

“So I will be either hiding comments or blocking people depending on the context. Either is not what I want to happen. Over to you folks!”

While he was an MP, Mr Fletcher, who is bidding to unseat Labour’s Ros Jones at the mayoral election in May wrote: “One important rule in life is respect.

"We should all treat each other as we would like to be treated. That never had to be said as it was understood. Sadly that now needs to be said.

“I have always had comments on my posts that are clearly antagonistic to me as a Conservative MP. I have tolerated that but there are limits.

“I don’t expect everyone to agree with me. I’m not a socialist. However people who come on my page to promote other political parties will be blocked.

“I don’t expect or want control over people. I for one support free speech 100% but there are boundaries on this platform.

“No profanity, no expletive deleted like *** etc, no threatening language, no trolling.

“So, if you find yourself blocked on social media for any of the above then you will know why.”