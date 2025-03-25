Ex-Doncaster councillor who quit over conviction to stand for election

A former Doncaster Labour councillor who was forced to quit over a drugs conviction has announced his return to local politics, standing for election and admitting: “I’ve made bad choices in my past.”

Daniel Barwell, who stood down as councillor for the Wheatley Hills and Intake ward following the case in 2022, has announced he will be standing for City of Doncaster Council at the forthcoming elections on May 1.

Announcing his plans to stand as an independent, Mr Barwell said: “There's always been one thing I've been really proud of in my life and that was my time as a councillor.

“I helped people, I helped groups and I helped businesses, I never judged, I never belittled and I was always honest with my opinions on everything from bike lanes to HMOs.

“Anyone who knows me or my work knows I'm passionate about our community, whether that's by painting and cleaning play parks, litter picking, helping run and organise community events or campaigning to protect our neighbourhoods.

“I love our community. I love the people in it and I believe every resident deserves someone who is willing to get their hands dirty, someone who is always there and somewhere who has shown that they're willing to put the hard work in and I hope you think I could be that person.

“I've made bad choices in my past but being a councillor was never one of them which is why I'm running to be councillor for Wheatley Hills and Intake Ward, to represent the Wheatley, Wheatley Hills, Intake and Clay Lane communities.

“I'm up against juggernauts - political parties across the spectrum who can rally a dozen party members to volunteer with a moment’s notice.

"Candidates with financial backing from people all across the country, unions and bankers alike. I'm one person, with a self funded campaign so I likely won't reach all 5,000+ houses across the area but I will give it my best shot.

“Let's keep local politics, local. Vote against party politics.”

Mr Barwell faced extradition to the United States and served nine months for conspiracy to supply magic mushrooms. His seat was taken by Yetunde Elebuibon in a by election.

Since his release, he has thrown himself into a wide range of community projects, helping found the Friends of Clay Lane group, which has set it sights on transforming the post-war housing estate between Edenthorpe and Wheatley.

He has helped organise a number of activities for residents and has also helped renovate a children’s play park on the estate.

Some of his initiatives include delivering selection boxes to every home on Clay Lane at Christmas, as well as events for Halloween and a residential trip in the Peak District for local children.

He was also instrumental in helping to a defibrillator for the estate and has also been at the forefront of a campaign to improve flood defences for residents on the estate.

He has also been instrumental in plans to re-open Wheatley Library, helping to form the Friends of Wheatley Library group.