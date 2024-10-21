Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The decision whether to approve plans for a major solar farm in the constituency of the Energy Secretary will be delegated to another official, it has been confirmed.

A spokesperson for Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband MP has stated that he will not have any decision-making involvement over an application for a controversial major solar farm in his constituency.

It comes after the MP attended a residents’ meeting to hear locals’ concerns over the plans last month.

Boom Power unveiled plans last year for the Fenwick Solar Farm, which proposes to be larger than any currently operating in the UK.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband confirms he will not be involved in decision over controversial Doncaster solar farm application.

At around 536 hectares, the site will cover around 70 per cent of land in the village of Fenwick.

The farm will generate enough carbon-free electricity to power around 75,000 homes, according to Boom.

Around 75 residents have joined the Fenwick Solar Farm Action Group in opposition to the plans since they were revealed.

The group began fighting the proposal due to concerns such as its potential impact on biodiversity, loss of farmland and aesthetic transformation of the rural landscape.

The application will be determined by national government once submitted due to its significance.

While energy infrastructure decisions would usually fall to the Energy Secretary, a spokesperson for Mr Miliband confirmed that it will be delegated to another Minister due to his connection as constituency MP.

The spokesperson added that “he won’t be consulted or in any way be a part of the decision-making process”.

Last month, Mr Miliband met with the action group in his capacity as constituency MP for Doncaster North, to discuss their concerns over the plans.

While he did not attend “in support or against the project”, he discussed the benefits of solar power.

Residents raised concerns over their access to wildlife, mental well-being and whether the proposal would see their bills decrease in practice.

Concerns were also raised over the plan’s impact on traffic in the nearby town of Askern, through which heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) are proposed to travel.

A spokesperson for Fenwick Solar Farm Action group said: “We as a group are still determined to continue our fight for our right to preserve the countryside, farm land, nature and our public footpaths for generations to come.

“We have many diverse habitants on the proposed site from ancient woodland, hedges and ditches.

“Species include barn owls, little owl, buzzards, deer, newts, an array of wild flowers flora and fauna, badgers, water voles plus many more amazing insects.”

A spokesperson for Boom Power previously said: “Since the project launch, we have been working closely with City of Doncaster Council and local communities.

“The feedback received, along with our extensive environmental assessments, has helped inform the design process and identify how potential impacts could be reduced – this has included additional buffer zones and environmental mitigations to site our equipment more sensitively in the landscape.”

The company previously stated that it aims to submit its application for the scheme towards the end of this year.