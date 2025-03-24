Ed Miliband and Ros Jones dubbed "dreadful duo" in fresh Nick Fletcher attack

City Conservative mayoral candidate Nick Fletcher has branded MP Ed Miliband and mayor Ros Jones as “Doncaster’s dreadful duo” in a fresh attack on the region’s Labour politicians.

In a Facebook post, shared early on Sunday morning, the former Don Valley MP, who is hoping to unseat Mayor Jones on May 1 also took aim at the Doncaster North MP and said: “Much of what has gone wrong with Doncaster clearly sits with this MP.

"He represents Stainforth and the north of Doncaster yet he doesn’t even live in Doncaster. He lives in a multi million pound house in Islington in London with his barrister wife who now sits as a High Court judge.

“This Labour MP does not and has never understood the people he represents.

"Yet tribal loyalty to Labour gave him his seat in Parliament. Sadly his obsession with green net zero ideology is shared with and doubled down by the current Labour Mayor Ros Jones.

“Together they have undoubtedly ruined the chances of so many of our young people. They truly must be removed from their posts as soon as possible.

“May 1 gives you and I a chance to remove this Mayor once and for all. At the General Election we can then finish the job.”

“We need to Make Doncaster Great Again.”

The mayoral election, along with elections for City of Doncaster Council, will take place on May 1, when Doncaster’s voters go to the polls.

