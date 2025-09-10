Ed Miliband accused of hypocrisy for having gas boiler in Doncaster home

By Darren Burke
Published 10th Sep 2025, 10:01 BST
Doncaster MP and Net Zero secretary Ed Miliband has been accused of hypocrisy after it was reported he has a gas boiler in his city home, rather than switching to green alternatives.

In February, Doncaster North MP Mr Miliband revealed that he had installed a heat pump at his house.

But The Sun has reported that while his London home may be kitted out with the new technology, he still relies on a gas boiler at his constituency property in South Yorkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It said that receipts show that in February — the very month he first trumpeted his green credentials — he claimed £121.18 for gas and £47.73 for electricity from the taxpayer.

Doncaster North MP has been accused of hypocrisy for reportedly having a gas boiler in his constituency home.placeholder image
Doncaster North MP has been accused of hypocrisy for reportedly having a gas boiler in his constituency home.

Mr Miliband has said he wants to ban gas boilers from new homes later this year and wants 600,000 heat pumps fitted every year by 2028, the newspaper reported.

Households are being offered £7,500 subsidies to make the switch, while boiler makers face fines if they don’t sell more heat pumps, it said.

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice accused the Net Zero secretary of “deceiving the British public” and said: “Even Mad Ed cannot commit to Net Zero on a personal level.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tory Shadow Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho was reported as saying: “It’s one rule for him, another for the rest of us”.

A Department for Net Zero spokeman said: “The government is supporting consumers to make their own choices – and we are helping make that possible by bringing down the cost of heat pumps.”

Related topics:Ed MilibandDoncasterLondonSouth Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice