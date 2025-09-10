Ed Miliband accused of hypocrisy for having gas boiler in Doncaster home

Doncaster MP and Net Zero secretary Ed Miliband has been accused of hypocrisy after it was reported he has a gas boiler in his city home, rather than switching to green alternatives.

In February, Doncaster North MP Mr Miliband revealed that he had installed a heat pump at his house.

But The Sun has reported that while his London home may be kitted out with the new technology, he still relies on a gas boiler at his constituency property in South Yorkshire.

It said that receipts show that in February — the very month he first trumpeted his green credentials — he claimed £121.18 for gas and £47.73 for electricity from the taxpayer.

Mr Miliband has said he wants to ban gas boilers from new homes later this year and wants 600,000 heat pumps fitted every year by 2028, the newspaper reported.

Households are being offered £7,500 subsidies to make the switch, while boiler makers face fines if they don’t sell more heat pumps, it said.

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice accused the Net Zero secretary of “deceiving the British public” and said: “Even Mad Ed cannot commit to Net Zero on a personal level.”

Tory Shadow Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho was reported as saying: “It’s one rule for him, another for the rest of us”.

A Department for Net Zero spokeman said: “The government is supporting consumers to make their own choices – and we are helping make that possible by bringing down the cost of heat pumps.”