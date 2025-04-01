Don't vote Reform male model with no real experience in life, Doncaster Tory candidate says

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster’s Conservative candidate for mayor has told voters not to support Reform UK – describing male model Alexander Jones as “a nice lad” – but with “no real experience in life.”

Former Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher has come out fighting after Reform leader Nigel Farage unveiled Mr Jones in a glitzy rally at the Raceourse last week.

Blaming Reform for his loss at last summer’s General Election, he said: “I lost my seat to Labour as an MP by some 2,000 votes in July 2024 because Reform stood against me and split the vote.

"The end result was Labour profited and we all lost. We must not let history repeat itself in this election.

“This time Reform are standing against me yet again.

"Their candidate is a male model.

"He is 30 years old. He seems a very nice lad. However he is only 30 years old; no real experience in life, business or politics. Is he well equipped to run a £700 million budget?

"I think back to when I was 30. I wasn’t ready for such a demanding role then in my life. 30 is simply too young. Now that I am 52 I can see that clearly.

“This is about Doncaster and not about party politics. No Mayor can stop the boats. I wish they could as I want to stop the boats too.

“We have to avoid splitting the vote for Mayor. A vote for Reform in the Mayoral Election is effectively a vote for Labour. We must not split the vote like last year. All it did was elect Labour. I believe that this message is getting across.

“Before you even think about voting Reform, ask yourself this question. Do you want to make sure this Labour Mayor is not re-elected? There is only one way to ensure that. Vote for Nick Fletcher.

“I share your frustration with national politics but we need to do the best locally for Doncaster. This is far more important than party politics.

“The mayor runs a body with a budget of £700 million. You need nous, drive and energy to do that. I know I can do it and turn Doncaster to where it needs to be.

“Who has the proven experience in life, business and politics to be Mayor? Who has demonstrated total commitment for Doncaster year in year out?

“Splitting the vote will let this Labour Mayor be re-elected. That would be the end for the market and all the businesses in town. We need to vote wisely and save Doncaster from almost certain ruin.”