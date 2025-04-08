"Don't taint your legacy": Ex-Doncaster Rovers chairman blasted over Reform backing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Doncaster Rovers chairman John Ryan has come under fire from supporters over his decision to support Reform UK – although some fans have welcomed the move.

Mr Ryan, who guided the club through a golden period including a play-off final win over Leeds United at Wembley – joined Reform leader Nigel Farage at a press conference in Doncaster yesterday to endorse Alexander Jones as the party’s candidate for the May 1 poll.

Mr Farage said: “John Ryan is a local hero and we are truly humbled that he has publicly endorsed Reform UK ahead of May’s elections in Doncaster.

“John’s support provides us with real momentum in the run-up to these crucial elections which could be the last chance the city has to turn itself around.

John Ryan's decision to support Nigel Farage's Reform UK has met with a mixed response from supporters.

Mr Ryan said: “I am here to give my full backing to Reform UK and the Mayoral candidate Alexander Jones. I am confident that his candidacy brings much needed fresh blood into Doncaster Council. He's a listener, and we need more of that in politics.

“Only Reform can beat Labour in Doncaster and as an ex-Conservative voter I recognise that we should get behind Reform and their team to build a future that backs business, jobs and growth.”

His decision met with a mixed response from Rovers supporters.

One said: “Thanks for what you did for Rovers John, but I’m afraid you’re destroying your legacy here.”

One supporter compared Mr Farage to despised former Rovers owner Ken Richardson, who drove the club into non-league and spent time behind bars for a botched plot to burn down the club’s former Belle Vue stadium.

Another said: “You got rid of one charlatan in Ken Richardson, please don’t associate yourself with this charlatan and taint your wonderful legacy.”

Mr Ryan, who has a place in the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest footballer to appear for a professional British club when he came on as a substitute at the age of 52 in a game in 2003, was also backed by some.

One told him: “Good on your John, Doncaster needs change and Reform is the way forward.”

Another told him: “Legend. You are definitely backing the right horse in Reform.”