"Don't risk it on a rookie": Both Labour and Tories attack Reform as mayor race hots up

Labour mayor Ros Jones and Conservative candidate Nick Fletcher have both launched stinging attacks on Reform UK after Nigel Farage unveiled his party’s contender for the upcoming mayoral election.

But both Labour and the Tories have gone on the offensive against Reform, turning up the heat on the election which takes place on May 1.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Jones wrote: “The Reform candidate for Mayor DIDN'T EVEN MENTION OUR AIRPORT ONCE in his big speech.

Labour's Ros Jones and Conservative Nick Fletcher have both blasted Reform UK's candidate for mayor, Alexander Jones (centre) as the gloves came off in the mayoral race.

“They don't have a plan and they'd put all of our work to re-open it at risk.

“Don't risk our airport on a rookie.”

Meanwhile, under the heading of “your choice of three,” in a lengthy post, former Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher wrote: “I asked Nigel Farage to stand in Doncaster Central; he chose not to.

"He did not even put a candidate up against Ed Miliband in the last election and yet now calls him out relentlessly.

“He then did stand someone against me who actually told voters at the hustings to vote for Nick Fletcher!

"Reform split the vote coming a distant third. I lost my seat by 2,000 votes. So now we have a Labour MP due to Reform.

“And now we have probably Doncaster’s last chance to save itself, and yet, in a last-minute act of desperation to get a candidate to save Mr. Farage’s face, they put in undoubtedly a nice young man, but no way experienced enough (at 30 years of age) in business, politics or life to handle a £700m budget, 14 sitting Labour MPs, and Oliver Coppard.

“No, Nigel has not only thrown two of his own people under a bus recently; he has thrown this young man under one too. More importantly to me, he has thrown Doncaster under the bus for the sake of his own ego.

“We saw last year that Reform was not serious; they just wanted to kick the Tories, and Doncaster returned four Labour MPs who are the absolute opposite of what they stand for.

“Are we now witnessing history repeat itself again? Again no credible Reform candidate. No chance of winning. Therefore will Doncaster return the same tired Labour Mayor for more managed decline?

"What an appalling prospect that is.

“Sadly, Reform nor Labour have no credible candidate for Mayor. Neither deserve to be considered for leadership in Doncaster, but if history repeats itself, I am afraid there may be no escape.

“I can only tell you what may happen. I cannot do the voting for you. You can either vote for more decline or a new calamity, or you can vote for me to make Doncaster safe again. To make it thrive.

"To tackle issues and resolve them. That is the choice Doncaster folk have before them. What is it to be?”

Local Reform candidate Howard Rimmer blasted Mr Fletcher over the attack and said: “Pompous or what?

"Can you get through a doorway with a head that size? Doesn't matter how good you profess to be, you are a Tory, and Tories are dead. If you were standing independent, you would have a much better chance of becoming mayor. It is you that should stand down!”

Mr Jones had previously announced he was standing as a councillor in the Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall ward for the City of Doncaster Council elections on the same day.

However, the announcement of his mayoral bid was disrupted, with a number of protesters being escorted out by security as Reform supporters chanted “out, out, out” and gave their support to Mr Farage by chanting “Nigel” over and over again.

The local entrepreneur is described “as a proud Yorkshireman and was born and raised in Bessacarr. He has had a successful career, working in property before founding his own FOREX trading business and modelling.

Mr Farage said: “I am delighted to announce Alexander as our candidate for Mayor of Doncaster.

"Alexander understands the challenges faced by local people having lived here all his life. He is young, energetic and exactly what’s needed to get Doncaster back on track.”

Mr Jones said: “Growing up in Doncaster showed me how our communities can be forgotten and failed by politicians who promise much but deliver little.

"Doncaster has huge potential, and I am confident that I can unlock it and deliver the opportunities and investment local people deserve.

“A vote for Labour or the Conservatives in this election is a vote for more of the same complacency and decay that has held Doncaster back for years. Doncaster is broken. Reform will fix it.”