Doncaster's new three ward Reform UK Party holds its first meeting
Over 50 people attended the event to ratify the Doncaster Branch of Reform UK encompassing the three parliamentary constituencies of Central, North and the Isle of Axholme.
Chairman of Doncaster Reform UK Irwen Martin said: “Moving forward Doncaster Reform is putting Doncaster Council on notice.
“We will be fielding a candidate in every parish and ward councils in May/
“Giving the people of Doncaster the real chance to vote for real change allowing their family, community and country to prosper.”
A party spokesman added: “Our country has so much potential, but both Labour and the Conservatives have broken promise after promise for the last 30 years.”
For more information email [email protected] or the Reform UK Party via https://www.reformparty.uk/
