Doncaster's new MPs thank voters and set out plans following Labour landslide

Doncaster’s new MPs have thanked voters and have laid out their plans following Thursday’s Labour landslide at the General Election, pledging to work together for the city.

Ed Miliband retained his seat in Doncaster North, while John Healey claimed victory in the newly created Rawmarsh and Conisbrough constituency.

And there will be two new faces representing Doncaster in Parliament, with Labour’s Sally Jameson winning the Doncaster Central seat, replacing Dame Rosie Winterton, who has retired after 27 years.

Lee Pitcher made it a clean sweep for Labour in Doncaster and South Yorkshire, defeating Conservative MP Nick Fletcher in the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat, which replaced the Don Valley constituency.

Doncaster's new MPs, clockwise, from top left, Ed Miliband, John Healey, Sally Jameson and Lee Pitcher.

Ms Jameson said: “It is the honour of my life to be elected as the Labour Party Member of Parliament for my home Doncaster Central. I will work hard every day to deliver for our city and our communities.

“Thank you to everyone who has been in touch since my election.

“I am in the process of setting up my office and will share details of how to contact me and when surgeries will take place as soon as possible.”

Mr Pitcher said: “I feel so honoured to become the first Member of Parliament for the new constituency of Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme.

“I will repay your trust in me over and over again. I’ve worked hard all my life to do the best I can, and I’ll continue to work my socks off for each and everyone of you as we make change for the better happen.

“Thank you to the whole team of volunteers who have supported my campaign to achieve this success. We all want to do an amazing job for our community.

“For me, life is about people, it’s about strong relationships and it’s about teamwork.

“Together we can make a real difference, and I look forward to working and supporting us all to do just that.”

Mr Miliband, who will also served in new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet as Energy Secretary, said: “I want to thank the voters of Doncaster North for putting their trust in me to be their MP.

“It is an honour and privilege to be elected as your representative. Whether you voted for me or not, I will seek to represent you to the best of my ability.

“Thank you once again.”

Mr Healey, who is the new defence secretary and has already flown to Europe for talks with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “People across the country have voted for change and voted for Labour.

“Thank you to all those who have given me their backing.

“The hard work starts now, both locally and in government.

“I never forget I work for you.”

Doncaster Election results in full

DONCASTER CENTRAL

Majority: 9,551

Sally Jameson (Labour) - 17,515

Share 46.2%

Share change +6.8

Nick Allen (Conservative) – 7,964

Share 21.0%

Share change -15.6

Surjit Duhre (Reform UK) - 7,886

Share 20.8%

Share change +5.2

Jennifer Rozenfelds (Green) - 1,880

Share 5.0%

Share change +2.7

Greg Ruback (Liberal Democrat) – 1,199

Share 3.2%

Share change -0.9

Tosh McDonald (Workers Party of Britain - 758

Share 2.0%

Share change +2.0

Andrew Walmsley (The Yorkshire Party) – 742

Share 2.0%

Share change -0.1

Turnout: 51%

DONCASTER NORTH

Majority: 9,126

Ed Miliband (Labour) - 16,231

Share 52.4%

Share change +14.1

Glenn Bluff (Conservative) – 7,105

Share 22.9%

Share change -10.3

Dave Bettney (Social Democratic Party) – 1,960

Share 6.3%

Share change +6.3

Tony Nicholson (Green) – 1,778

Share 5.7%

Share change +5.7

Frank Calladine (British Democratic Party) – 1,160

Share 3.7%

Share change +3.7

Christopher Dawson (The Yorkshire Party) – 1,059

Share 3.4%

Share change +1.0

Jonathan Harston (Liberal Democrat) - 1,045

Share 3.4%

Share change -0.2

Catherine Briggs (Party of Women) – 452

Share 1.5%

Share change +1.5

Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 212

Share 0.7%

Share change +0.7

Turnout: 44%

DONCASTER EAST AND ISLE OF AXHOLME

Majority: 2,311

Lee Pitcher (Labour) – 15,122

Share 38.6%

Share change +9.9

Nick Fletcher (Conservative) – 12,811

Share 32.7%

Share change -19.4

Irwen Martin (Reform UK) – 8,487

Share 21.7%

Share change +11.4

Paul Garrett (Green) – 1,400

Share 3.6%

Share change +1.2

Nicola Turner (Liberal Democrat) – 1,166

Share 3.0%

Share change -1.4

Michael Longfellow (Climate Party) – 146

Share 0.4%

Share change +0.4

Turnout: 56%

RAWMARSH AND CONISBROUGH

Majority: 6,908

John Healey (Labour) – 16,612

Share 49.0%

Share change +8.9

Adam Wood (Reform UK) – 9,704

Share 28.6%

Share change +12.5

Oliver Harvey (Conservative) 4,496

Share 13.3%

Share change -23.7

Tom Hill (Green) – 1,687

Share 5.0%

Share change +4.5

Paul Horton (Liberal Democrat) - 1,137

Share 3.4%

Share change -0.3

Robert Watson (Workers Party of Britain) - 268

Share 0.8%

Share change +0.8