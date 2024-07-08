Doncaster's new MPs thank voters and set out plans following Labour landslide
Ed Miliband retained his seat in Doncaster North, while John Healey claimed victory in the newly created Rawmarsh and Conisbrough constituency.
And there will be two new faces representing Doncaster in Parliament, with Labour’s Sally Jameson winning the Doncaster Central seat, replacing Dame Rosie Winterton, who has retired after 27 years.
Lee Pitcher made it a clean sweep for Labour in Doncaster and South Yorkshire, defeating Conservative MP Nick Fletcher in the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat, which replaced the Don Valley constituency.
Ms Jameson said: “It is the honour of my life to be elected as the Labour Party Member of Parliament for my home Doncaster Central. I will work hard every day to deliver for our city and our communities.
“Thank you to everyone who has been in touch since my election.
“I am in the process of setting up my office and will share details of how to contact me and when surgeries will take place as soon as possible.”
Mr Pitcher said: “I feel so honoured to become the first Member of Parliament for the new constituency of Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme.
“I will repay your trust in me over and over again. I’ve worked hard all my life to do the best I can, and I’ll continue to work my socks off for each and everyone of you as we make change for the better happen.
“Thank you to the whole team of volunteers who have supported my campaign to achieve this success. We all want to do an amazing job for our community.
“For me, life is about people, it’s about strong relationships and it’s about teamwork.
“Together we can make a real difference, and I look forward to working and supporting us all to do just that.”
Mr Miliband, who will also served in new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet as Energy Secretary, said: “I want to thank the voters of Doncaster North for putting their trust in me to be their MP.
“It is an honour and privilege to be elected as your representative. Whether you voted for me or not, I will seek to represent you to the best of my ability.
“Thank you once again.”
Mr Healey, who is the new defence secretary and has already flown to Europe for talks with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “People across the country have voted for change and voted for Labour.
“Thank you to all those who have given me their backing.
“The hard work starts now, both locally and in government.
“I never forget I work for you.”
Doncaster Election results in full
DONCASTER CENTRAL
Majority: 9,551
Sally Jameson (Labour) - 17,515
Share 46.2%
Share change +6.8
Nick Allen (Conservative) – 7,964
Share 21.0%
Share change -15.6
Surjit Duhre (Reform UK) - 7,886
Share 20.8%
Share change +5.2
Jennifer Rozenfelds (Green) - 1,880
Share 5.0%
Share change +2.7
Greg Ruback (Liberal Democrat) – 1,199
Share 3.2%
Share change -0.9
Tosh McDonald (Workers Party of Britain - 758
Share 2.0%
Share change +2.0
Andrew Walmsley (The Yorkshire Party) – 742
Share 2.0%
Share change -0.1
Turnout: 51%
DONCASTER NORTH
Majority: 9,126
Ed Miliband (Labour) - 16,231
Share 52.4%
Share change +14.1
Glenn Bluff (Conservative) – 7,105
Share 22.9%
Share change -10.3
Dave Bettney (Social Democratic Party) – 1,960
Share 6.3%
Share change +6.3
Tony Nicholson (Green) – 1,778
Share 5.7%
Share change +5.7
Frank Calladine (British Democratic Party) – 1,160
Share 3.7%
Share change +3.7
Christopher Dawson (The Yorkshire Party) – 1,059
Share 3.4%
Share change +1.0
Jonathan Harston (Liberal Democrat) - 1,045
Share 3.4%
Share change -0.2
Catherine Briggs (Party of Women) – 452
Share 1.5%
Share change +1.5
Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 212
Share 0.7%
Share change +0.7
Turnout: 44%
DONCASTER EAST AND ISLE OF AXHOLME
Majority: 2,311
Lee Pitcher (Labour) – 15,122
Share 38.6%
Share change +9.9
Nick Fletcher (Conservative) – 12,811
Share 32.7%
Share change -19.4
Irwen Martin (Reform UK) – 8,487
Share 21.7%
Share change +11.4
Paul Garrett (Green) – 1,400
Share 3.6%
Share change +1.2
Nicola Turner (Liberal Democrat) – 1,166
Share 3.0%
Share change -1.4
Michael Longfellow (Climate Party) – 146
Share 0.4%
Share change +0.4
Turnout: 56%
RAWMARSH AND CONISBROUGH
Majority: 6,908
John Healey (Labour) – 16,612
Share 49.0%
Share change +8.9
Adam Wood (Reform UK) – 9,704
Share 28.6%
Share change +12.5
Oliver Harvey (Conservative) 4,496
Share 13.3%
Share change -23.7
Tom Hill (Green) – 1,687
Share 5.0%
Share change +4.5
Paul Horton (Liberal Democrat) - 1,137
Share 3.4%
Share change -0.3
Robert Watson (Workers Party of Britain) - 268
Share 0.8%
Share change +0.8
Turnout: 49%
