Doncaster's new MPs settle into jobs on first day at Westminster after Labour landslide

Doncaster’s new MPs have been settling in at Westminster on their first day at Parliament after Labour’s General Election landslide.

Three of the city’s four MPs shared a group selfie – with Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson and Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme victor Lee Pitcher arriving in the corridors of power for the first time.

They were joined by Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband who also claimed victory.

Ms Jameson said: “What a privilege to arrive in Parliament as the new Labour MP for Doncaster Central along with Ed Miliband and Lee Pitcher.

Ed Miliband, Sally Jameson and Lee Pitcher gathered together on their first day in Parliament.

“Thank you to all the Parliamentary staff for looking after us.

“It was fantastic to attend the first meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party since the election of a Labour Government and also discuss how my first day is going on BBC News at Six!

“I am looking forward to getting stuck in and delivering for Doncaster in Parliament.”

She can be contacted for constituent enquires via [email protected].

She added: “I am still in the process of setting up my office so please bear with me during this period.”

Mr Pitcher, who defeated sitting Conservative MP Nick Fletcher said: “What an honour to spend my first day in Parliament as the MP for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme. I’m ready to work hard with the team now to make a positive difference to all our lives.”

Mr Miliband said: “Great to be with my new fellow Doncaster MPs Sally Jameson and Lee Pitcher at first meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party.