Doncaster’s archive material and historical items move to new £2.5 million home is now complete

The last box containing archives material has been delivered and, along with 420m3 of other historical and public records to the fully refurbished former museum site on Chequer Road.

Work to transform the site into a state-of-the-art-community facility has been ongoing since September last year after Cabinet agreed to invest £2.5m and deliver a suitable home for Doncaster’s Archives and Local Studies Library collection.

The vast historical collections include the Conisbrough Court Rolls, records of local government in Doncaster from 1194 to the 21st century, a dozen royal charters, building control plans and records of borough schools and colleges.

Coun Nigel Ball on site with some of the team

The archives also holds records from the 90-plus parishes of the archdeaconry of Doncaster going back to 1538, estate papers of the local gentry, business records from the Plant and other major employers, and records of the various local courts and hospitals.

The Local Studies collection, previously housed at Central Library, will allow residents to access information about their family history and the more recent history of their community.

In the coming weeks, council staff will continue to store and prepare the collections ready for access. It is expected that the facility will be fully open to the public this September where residents and visitors will have the opportunity to discover the wealth of the borough’s history.

Coun Nigel Ball, cabinet member for leisure and culture, was on hand to receive the last box of Doncaster’s records.

He said: “Doncaster has an incredible historical collection which dates back to the 12th century and we need to share this and conserve it for our future generations.

“For many years, these historical and public records were stored away in inadequate facilities with limited public access.