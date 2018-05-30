Doncaster trio travel to USA for Warrior Games

Two RAF veterans and a former army medical technician, all from Doncaster, are proudly serving their country in a major sports event for injured and sick servicemen and women.

Jon Knott, aged 48, was diagnosed with Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis (RRMS) in 2006 but continued to serve until his condition deteriorated and was subsequently reclassified as Progressive MS, leading to his medical discharge in 2014.

RAF veteran Michael Bates is among the 40-strong UK squad

Lisa Johnston, aged 35, had to have her left leg amputated after two years of intense chronic pain following a knee injury during a Physical Training session.

Michael Bates, aged 31, severed his lower right leg in a motorbike accident in 2016 and, some months later, developed PTSD.

The trio are among 40 veterans and service personnel who were selected by military charity Help for Heroes to represent the UK at the 2018 Warrior Games which is currently taking place in Colorado Springs in America.

Approximately 265 service members and veterans representing teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and US Special Operations Command (SOCOM), as well as the United Kingdom Armed Forces, Canadian Forces and the Australian Defence Force are participating in the competition.

Jon Knott

The UK team is taking part in nine adaptive sports in including athletics, archery and cycling.