Doncaster town mayor in "a***wipe" insult as council crisis deepens

A controversial and outspoken Doncaster town mayor has called a member of the public an “a***wipe” – as the crisis at a local town council deepens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Michael “Mick” Glynn, the current mayor of Hatfield, posted the insult on Facebook as Hatfield Town Council advertised for a new clerk and financial officer.

Earlier this month, a member of staff at the council called the police after Coun Glynn and deputy mayor Coun Mark Broadhurst “forced” their way into a woman’s office, demanding information they could not have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it is the latest in a series of controversies for the 75-year-old mayor – who has previously been reprimanded over his use of langauge.

Hatfield Mayor Coun Mick Glynn called a member of the public an "a***wipe" in an online attack.

After details of the job role were shared on social media, one member of the public wrote: “Who the f*** would want to work under the current leadership?”

Coun Glynn responded: “Hopefully not an a***wipe like you.”

Another commented: “Everyone say hello to our local "mayor" representing the local communities by continuously abusing them online!”

Another post said: “I've said before and I will continue to say it.The rest of the councillors need to do a vote of no confidence on this horrible, bullying little man.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Glynn did not respond to the Free Press when asked for comment.

The ad states that Hatfield Town Council has a “vacancy for clerk and responsible financial officer” and stated: “Hatfield Town Council is seeking a highly motivated person.

"The Clerk/RFO is responsible for all financial records of the council and the careful administration of its finances. The post is part time, 15-18 hours per week, working from our office located on Cuckoo Lane, Hatfield.”

Earlier this month, Coun Glynn and his deputy, Cllr Mark Broadhurst, allegedly “forced” their way into staff offices at Hatfield Town Council, where Emma Marsden was working alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an email seen by the Free Press, sent by Ms Marsden to all town councillors, Glynn and Broadhurst had a meeting arranged with Ms Marsden for the next day.

However, the pair arrived at the town council office on August 11, 2025, entered the staff office and “refused to leave”.

Ms Marsden wrote that Glynn and Broadhurst wanted information she believed they were not entitled to and needed permission from all councillors.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called to the Cuckoo Lane offices following reports of two men refusing to leave a building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Officers attended and spoke to the men who then left the building, with no criminal offences recorded.”

The ongoing problems are the latest in a series of events in which Glynn is accused of poor behaviour towards authority staff.

In March 2025, he was reprimanded by the City of Doncaster Council’s audit hearings sub-committee after he failed to treat the former council clerk, Clare McRoy, “with respect”.

Glynn attended a local community meeting, identifying himself as a local councillor, and proceeded to “shame and humiliate” Ms McRoy in her absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Glynn blamed slow progress on a community project on the town clerk before calling her “useless”, “ineffective” and “not very good” at her job.

Ms McRoy left her post as council clerk before the hearing.

Additionally, the sub-committee heard that at a Hatfield Town Council meeting on October 14, 2024, Glynn described a “fractious” debate with his female colleagues as being like “loose women”.

The chair of the meeting, councillor Deborah Smith, informed Cllr Glynn his comment was “misogynistic”.

Neil Concannon, head of litigation and regulatory and deputy monitoring officer at the City of Doncaster Council told the sub-committee hearing: “Looking at the matter objectively, I consider that the use of the term “Loose Women”, whether intended to cause offence or not, was an unnecessary use of inappropriate language, sarcasm and rude.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glynn was ordered to make written apologies to staff and other councillors and undertake training on the code of conduct.

The LDRS reported in June 2025 that Hatfield Town Council was on the brink of crisis as staff said they were looking for new employment after Glynn and Broadhurst were made mayor and deputy mayor of Hatfield.

Broadhurst was elected as a Reform UK councillor on the City of Doncaster Council in May 2025, but was expelled from the group a few weeks later, now sitting as an independent.

Facebook posts from before his election to Doncaster Council, but during his tenure on Hatfield Town Council, compared Islamic dress to bin bags and stated Nazi leader Adolf Hitler would have been a “legend” if he’d targeted Muslims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minutes of Hatfield Town Council’s annual general meeting showed Glynn’s mayorship got off to a rocky start at the annual meeting when officers left the meeting, after the mayor verbally “attacked” them.

Earlier this month, both the locum clerk, Carrie Pillows, and the deputy clerk left the employment of the authority – leaving Ms Marsden as the only remaining member of the council’s administrative team.