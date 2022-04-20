Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher – a leading backer of International Men’s Day – said it was time for a dedicated minister looking out for the particular health issues faced by men.

“Men are dying so much younger than they should,” said Mr Fletcher at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

“So will the PM meet with me to discuss the merits of having a minister for men, and the benefits of a men’s health strategy?”



The PM did not take up the call for a mens’ minister, but replied: “We are determined to tackle all the health conditions he describes and cares about – particularly mental health and suicide prevention.”

Mr Fletcher was previously mocked for his complaints about women taking on traditionally male TV and film roles – saying it left young men vulnerable to “committing crime”.

He claimed the lack of male role models – citing actresses taking the lead in Doctor Who and the all-female Ghostbusters reboot – had left young men idolising violent anti-heroes.

“In recent years we’ve seen Doctor Who, Ghostbusters, Luke Skywalker … all replaced by women,” he said during the International Men’s Day debate.

Mr Fletcher added: “Men are left with the Krays and Tommy Shelby. Is it any wonder we are seeing so many young men committing crime?”

The Tory backbencher also told parliament that he wanted “men to have their own identity and masculinity to be celebrated at times – rather than vilified”.

Last week, Mr Fletcher, who became Doncaster’s first Conservative MP in decades when he seized the seat from Labour’s Caroline Flint, came under fire when he announced a campaign to demolish a graffiti-covered shed at the town’s railway station.