Doncaster Reform candidate messaged misogynist Andrew Tate calling him "inspiration"

Doncaster’s Reform UK mayoral candidate reportedly sent a message to self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate describing him as “an inspiration.”

Alexander Jones, who was revealed by leader Nigel Farage as the party’s candidate for the May 1 poll at a rally at Doncaster Racecourse yesterday urged Tate, who is facing criminal charges of sex trafficking, to ‘keep fighting the good fight,” The Daily Telegraph has reported.

A message sent from a social media account linked to Mr Jones, a businessman and 30-year-old male model, told Tate to “keep fighting the good fight” after the controversial influencer’s release from detention in Romania in 2023.

In response to a post by Mr Tate on X, the account praised the self-proclaimed misogynist as “brother”.

Writing in the first person, the WitnessInvest account said: “Been focused on my business and smashing the gym every day staying disciplined and making moves.

“Knowing you have been battling worse demons than me and us all, using you as a motivation. Really happy you are out. Keep fighting the good fight, complete respect brother.”

The account also talked about “escap[ing] the matrix” – a popular analogy among Mr Tate’s followers.

Another post, in response to a message that has since been deleted, said: “$500k then use that on a long weekend with Andrew Tate not just a dinner and learn as much as I can.”

The account also replied to a video of Mr Tate, a former kick-boxer, working out in a gym with the word “awesome” and two fire emojis.

Tate faces accusations including human trafficking, trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money-laundering.

A Reform UK spokesperson told The Telegraph: “Reform UK does not condone or support the views of Andrew Tate.”

Mr Tate, who describes himself as the “king of toxic masculinity”, has been linked by police to the “terrifying” radicalisation of boys and young men.

Along with his brother Tristan, he is facing accusations of forming an organised criminal group, human trafficking, trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money-laundering. Both men have denied wrongdoing.

Mr Jones previously worked in property before launching his own foreign exchange trading business which allows people to simultaneously buy one currency while selling another in the hope of profiting from the changes in their relative values. He is listed as the sole director of the business.

He has also done modelling and regularly posts fitness content online.

In comments uncovered by The Telegraph, WitnessInvest responded to a post from an Andrew Tate fan account asking for examples of an “obvious sign of low intelligence” with the message: “Getting the vaccine, being left of centre, look at their friends.”

A month later, WitnessInvest replied to a post from the same fan account asking people how they would convince Mr Tate to give them $500,000 using only three words with the phrase: “Escape the matrix.”

Launching his election campaign on Tuesday, Mr Jones described himself as “very entrepreneurial” and said he had managed a number of businesses online, experience he said could translate into leading the city forward.

He said: “Growing up in Doncaster showed me how our communities can be forgotten and failed by politicians who promise much but deliver little.

“Doncaster has huge potential, and I am confident that I can unlock it and deliver the opportunities and investment local people deserve.

“A vote for Labour or the Conservatives in this election is a vote for more of the same complacency and decay that has held Doncaster back for years. Doncaster is broken. Reform will fix it.”