Pro EU campaigners from Yorkshire are heading to London.

Coaches from across North, West and South Yorkshire are heading to London for a demonstration against last week’s ‘proroguation’ of Parliament by the PM, which critics say is aimed at stopping MPs introducing legislation preventing Britain leaving the EU with a no deal.

It comes as MPs return to Parliament today after the summer recess – with suggestions that rebel Conservatives and opposition parties will combine to defeat Mr Johnson, with a potential General Election on the cards for October 14.

Thousands from all over the north and across the country are expected at the demo outside Parliament at 2pm, following a number of protests across the country at the weekend.

Frederika Roberts, Chair of Best for Doncaster said: "This is and always has been a right-wing coup, plain and simple.

“The prorogation of Parliament is an affront to democracy and the Parliamentary sovereignty that we were supposedly going to 'get back', although we'd never lost it.

“Now the unelected Dominic Cummings is sacking ministers, and the government is threatening all MPs with losing the whip if they vote in favour of preventing 'no deal'. Brexit needs to be stopped and democracy restored, then we can get on with healing and repairing the country."

Yorks for Europe protesters with Yorkshire flags, EU flags and placards will be at College Green from 2pm and will be joined by Yorkshire Remain Voice Choir with

conductor, stringed instruments and brass section.

Protesters will also be handing over individual letters to all 54 Yorkshire and the Humber MPs urging them to stop prorogation of Parliament and a No Deal Brexit.

One of the organisers, Richard Sadler, said: “We’ve had five rallies outside Parliament in recent months – but this will be by far the most important and we’re expecting to be joined by thousands of supporters from across the

North, Scotland, Wales, the Midlands, the South West and London.

“Boris Johnson’s latest antics have succeeded in uniting the opposition. People are outraged and angered that our unelected Prime Minister is trying to shut down Parliament to force

through a catastrophic No Deal Brexit that’s in no one’s interests and for which there’s no mandate.”

“This is an abuse of power that tramples over our valued principle of rule of law, and resembles the action of a dictator, not a democrat. “