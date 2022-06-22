Doncaster police have had ‘real success’ against organised criminal gangs in Edlington and Mexborough say officers

The district’s Fortify Teams have recorded a number of interventions against ‘mapped’ organised crime group (OCG) members since the start of the year.

Police chiefs said this has included the recovery of a child victim of child criminal exploitation in another part of the country and recovery of a sawn-off shotgun in February.

In March, police activity saw three mapped gang members charged and remanded into custody for serious violence offences, and in April, they recorded nine disruptions against gangs including raids where a large quantity of class A drugs and handgun ammunition was recovered from an address in Edlington.

The Fortify team were also successful in seeking the court’s approval for the renewal of gang injunctions against a criminal group in the Mexborough area, known as ‘OCG A33’.

During this time, two further OCG A33 members have been sentenced to seven and eight years respectively for their involvement in a conspiracy to supply controlled drugs.

Deputy Chief Constable Forber, said: “Doncaster’s policing teams have seen some real success against organised crime groups in the borough.

“Of all the mapped organised crime nominals across the district, just over 20 per cent are in prison serving either a custodial sentence or remanded into custody awaiting trial.

“A further 10 per cent are under active investigation and either on bail or released under investigation and seven per cent are currently wanted for identified offences and being actively sought for arrest.

“Just over 18 per cent are subject to restrictions from either licence conditions or community-based orders. This means that over 55 per cent of all mapped organised crime group members have some sort of current enforcement action against them.

“The Fortify Team continue their focus on those involved in drug supply in the Mexborough and Conisbrough areas.

“Edlington has also seen a number of violent incidents over the last few months, and an associated firearms discharge in May 2022.