Doncaster MPs support Save The Children's fundraising Christmas jumper day
Two Doncaster MPs have shown their support for Save The Children’s annual Christmas jumper day.
Since 2012, the charity’s annual event has raised over £30 million to support children in the UK and around the world.
Doncaster Central MP and Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP showed their support by donning festive knitwear.
Every December, millions of people join in the fun by wearing jumpers to work or school or with friends.
Find more info or donate here: www.savethechildren.org.uk/christmas-jumper-day/about
