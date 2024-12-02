Doncaster MPs shamed after failing to show up to winter fuel payment protest
Demonstrators gathered outside the city’s Mansion House on Saturday – with Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband, Doncaster Central’s Sally Jameson, Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher and Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP John Healey all invited to address the crowd.
But none of the four Labour MPs put in appearance – with campaigners representing the no-show with pictures of their faces on sticks.
And furming constituents shared angry messages to the MPs with post it notes, expressing their anger.
One stormed: “You are all complicit in the excess deaths this winter – hope you have a lovely Christmas while we all freeze to death."
And another wrote: “You’re letting my grandparents suffer and freeze to death in their own home – you should be ashamed,” and another note began: “Hang your head in shame.”
The demo in opposition to the government's cuts to winter fuel payments came after a study by the Unite union showed Doncaster people opposing the cuts.
Organised by Unite and the Yorkshire and Humber Pensioners' Convention (YHPC), the protest was followed by a meeting where all four MPs representing Doncaster constituencies were invited to discuss the winter fuel allowance cut with local pensioners.
The protests were the latest in a series of actions by Unite and pensioners' groups to apply pressure to the government and highlight the harm being done by cuts to pensioners' incomes.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The government needs to rapidly rethink this tin-eared cut. It is simply wrong that winter fuel payments have been slashed while the mega wealthy remain untouched."
Unite has also begun legal action by instigating a judicial review of the government's policy. This is due to the belief the government has acted unlawfully. Its actions will have a terrible effect on millions of older people in society and will likely cause an increase in cold related deaths.
Paul Smillie, secretary of Unite South Yorkshire Retired Members branch said: “Thousands of pensioners here in Doncaster have lost their winter fuel payments – retired people are dramatically worse off this winter.
“If the government has a financial black hole to fill, they should tax the profits of these energy companies or add a wealth tax on the very richest in our society who can afford it.
“Pensioners will remember who picked their pockets the next time they come to cast their vote.”
A spokesperson for the Doncaster Winter Fuel Payment Campaign said: “There is a considerable amount of anger towards the Labour Party and there is a large amount of very vocal support for Reform.
“We are campaigning to reverse the Winter Fuel Payment cuts, whilst providing local councillors with an opportunity to oppose the policy locally.
“Doncaster Council Labour Group and Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, wrote to the Government in September asking the government to revisit the decision to means test the Winter Fuel Payment
“It is Doncaster councillors who are likely to be the first in the firing line of any Reform campaign, as local council elections are due in May 2025.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.