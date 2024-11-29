Doncaster MPs form airport action group to press Parliament over re-opening

The city’s MPs have joined forces to create an action group aimed at pressing and keeping Parliament updated over the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Labour MPs Lee Pitcher (Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme), Sally Jameson (Doncaster Central) and Ed Miliband (Doncaster North) have all met with aviation minister Mike Kane ahead of the airport’s planned re-opening.

City of Doncaster Council has signed a 125-year-lease with owners Peel and earlier this year, Mayor Ros Jones said an operator had been identified, with plans to return planes to the skies above Doncaster by 2026.

Sharing details of the launch of the group on social media, Mr Pitcher said: “Tonight, we launched the Doncaster Sheffield Airport Action Group.

"With an operator now secured, I’ve brought together a growing group of local MPs dedicated to reopening the airport for our community.

"We discussed how we can support Doncaster Council in driving the reopening efforts from Parliament, being the link between Westminster and Doncaster.

"I was pleased to have the Aviation Minister join the inaugural meeting and look forward to working with more key stakeholders to help us #SaveDSA.”

The airport, built on the former RAF Finningley air base and opened in 2005, was closed by owners Peel in November 2022 after bosses deemed the airport unprofitable.

Since its closure, politicians, unions and members of the public have reunited to get it re-opened, with a Save DSA petition attracting more than 100,000 names.

Earlier this month Mayor Jones said a bidder to reopen the airport had been identified with the aim of having passenger flights taking off from Spring 2026.