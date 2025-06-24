Doncaster MP's disappointment after community rejected for banking hub

A Doncaster MP has expressed his disappointment after a community in his constituency was ruled out from having a banking hub.

ATM network Link turned down the scheme which had been put forward for Askern.

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband said: “Following the recent assessment by Link, I am disappointed to report that Askern has been unsuccessful in its application for a banking hub.

"I have met with Link to discuss the decision and factors that contributed to the decision include the number of retailers in the centre of Askern as well as the number of nearby ATMs and Post Offices.

"There is an opportunity to appeal the decision and I will be taking this opportunity to do so and ask Link to reconsider their decision.

“The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulates and oversees the framework for Banking Hubs.

"As the MP for Doncaster North I will be writing to the FCA to express my belief that the assessment for a Banking Hub should not only consider access to cash, but also access to community banking and the impact on footfall for an area. I am concerned that the current process means that areas such as Askern and Bentley miss out on such important facilities.”

A spokesperson for Link said: “We are not recommending the provision of any new cash access services in Askern at this time.

“This is because our assessment shows there are already cash access services and facilities within a 3-mile radius which are suitable for the needs of the local area, or the deficiency does not cause a significant impact on the local area.”

“The facilities include free cash deposit and withdrawal services for personal current accounts, cash deposit and withdrawal services for business accounts that allow for a reasonable mix of notes and coins to be deposited or withdrawn, a Post Office and a withdrawal ATM.

“We know how important it is for people to be able to deposit and withdraw cash.

"We want to make sure everyone can access and manage their money easily and you can use our Cash Locator tool to find out more about the cash access services near to you.”