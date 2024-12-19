Doncaster MPs demand answers from Yorkshire Water over cut which hit thousands

Doncaster’s MPs have demanded answers from Yorkshire Water over a huge cut to supplies which left thousands of homes and businesses across the city without water.

People were left unable to cook, bathe or use toilets and a number of pubs, restaurants, shops and other businesses were forced to close after supplies failed at a water treatment works in Armthorpe on November 27.

Now three of the city’s four MPs have written to Yorkshire Water Nicola Shaw asking for answers and reassurances over the huge cut which saw homes hit for several hours.

In a joint letter, Sally Jameson (Doncaster Central), Lee Pitcher (Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme) and Ed Miliband (Doncaster North) wrote: “We are grateful to Yorkshire Water for working swiftly to resolve the issue and restore Doncaster residents' access to running water.

"The matter was understandably of great concern to those affected, particularly those with disabilities, young children, animals and other vulnerable groups.

Following conversations with those affected during the incident, we would like to make you aware of two primary concerns raised by our constituents.

Firstly, many of our residents were unsure of whether they were listed on the Priority Services Register (PSR).

"We are aware that a number of constituents who were on the PSR list did not receive contact from Yorkshire Water.

"Please could Yorkshire Water clarify how constituents may list themselves to receive priority assistance during such events, and how they may check if they can expect to receive help?

“Secondly, there was some uncertainty around the provision of assistance to residential care homes.

"It is our understanding that sensitive non-households (such as residential care homes) are assessed for support after assessments for hospitals and prisons have been made.

"Is there any scope to offer residential care homes further information on the processes for support during an incident such as this?

"We assume that after an event of this size, there will be an incident review. If not, we ask that this is carried out with pace and would appreciate you sharing the learning and actions taken following this to provide reassurance to our constituents.”

Homes in the DN2, DN3, DN4 and DN5 areas – which covers Town Moor, Wheatley, Intake, Kirk Sandall, Edenthorpe, Clay Lane and Wheatley Hills were among those cut off.