Doncaster MPs airport debate to take place in Parliament today

A city MP battling to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport will lead a debate to discuss its economic contribution in Parliament today.

Lee Pitcher, Labour MP for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme will host the discussion in the House of Commons.

Last month he said: “I am absolutely thrilled to announce that I have secured a Parliamentary debate on the economic contribution of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

"This is a huge opportunity to highlight to Parliament the economic potential DSA’s reopening would bring to our region.

“This is another important step forward in the fight to #SaveDSA!”

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones recently confirmed that German-firm Munich Airport International will oversee operations at the former RAF Finningley site, which closed its doors in 2022.

The plan is to see planes return to the skies by spring 2026 after City of Doncaster Council signed a 125-year-lease with owners Peel to take over the airport.