Doncaster MP vows to keep pressure on NatWest over branch closure plan

A Doncaster MP says he will keep the pressure on banking giant NatWest over plans to close a Doncaster branch.

The firm has announced plans to shut its branch in Mexborough this June as part of a raft of nationwide closures, drawing condemnation from local politicians, including Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband who wrote to the firm, asking for a rethink.

Updating constituents, he said: “I remain concerned about the closure of NatWest in Mexborough.

"This bank branch is important for the community, both for those residents and businesses who use the branch and also for Mexborough town centre.

“NatWest have responded to my letter about the closure and have provided more background about the closure but don’t appear to be reconsidering their decision.

"They say that counter transactions at the branch have decreased and the majority of customers using the branch use online banking or the mobile app.

“NatWest has acknowledged the impact this will have on older and more vulnerable customers, stating they are reaching out to those affected to offer support during this transition.

"They have also informed me that a community pop-up will be available at a nearby venue for up to 12 weeks following the closure, where staff will be available to assist customers with their banking needs.

“While I continue to press for a solution that supports all members of our community, I will be here to support anyone who is concerned about this closure.

"If you have any questions or need assistance, please don’t hesitate to contact me at 01302 875462 or at [email protected].”

Labour councillor Bev Chapman said the branch is due to close on June 3 and added: “This closure will have a devastating impact on our town centre and will mean our residents having to travel to Rotherham or Doncaster to the nearest branch.

“I have raised this with Mayor Ros Jones and MP Ed Miliband to call for help in lobbying NatWest to reverse their decision and keep their Mexborough branch open.

“In 2023 NatWest had operating profits of £6.2bn and paid out £3.6bn to shareholders, yet they want to close a branch which I believe is well used.

"It is always busy when I have been in.”

Mexborough First councillor Sean Gibbons said: “Absolutely devastating news to hear that Mexborough is to lose another well established and mostly busy local banking branch – just what our town doesn't need.

“It is unbelievable and extremely disappointing given how busy the Nat West branch in Mexborough is most of the time. And also the fact that there is circa £24m being spent in Mexborough town centre over the next couple of years in order to regenerate the town.”

A NatWest spokesperson described the closure as “a difficult decision” and added: “At NatWest, our strategy is to create a sustainable branch network that ensures communities across the country have access to banking services, that meet our customers changing needs and expectations.

“Our customers use a range of service options including branches, Post Offices and Banking Hubs and by phone. However, increasingly, our customers are using digital banking more than ever before.

"Over 80% of our active current account holders now use our digital services and over 97% of accounts with us are now opened online.

“Nonetheless, our branch network remains important to us and this change in customer behaviour means we are providing a smaller number of better branches in locations that are more accessible to a wider range of customers, and that have better technology and facilities to respond to community needs.

“In making this decision to close this branch we have considered a wide range of factors including, but not limited to; impact on customers; the level of financial vulnerability in the area; the nearest available branch; Post Office and free ATMs and regular transport links.

“Those that still need branch services will be able to use our NatWest Rotherham Markets branch, Mexborough Post Office, and the Wath Upon Dearne Banking Hub.

NatWest recognises that some people will need assistance to make this transition, particularly those in vulnerable circumstances. To help these customers, our Customer Support Specialists are proactively contacting those who use the branch to provide dedicated support. As well as helping with access to banking services, the support extends to building financial capability in areas such as fraud and scam awareness and digital capability.”