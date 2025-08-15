Doncaster MP to stage coffee morning for constituents

A Doncaster MP is to stage a coffee morning so constituents can raise concerns and issues.

Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson will stage the gathering at Cantley Community Library from 10am to noon on October 8.

Those unable to attend in person can contact Sally to arrange a private meeting via email [email protected]

You can also get in touch with any other concerns or questions by calling (01302) 326297.

For a full list of events at Cantley Community Library, click HERE.