Doncaster MP to stage coffee morning for constituents

By Darren Burke
Published 15th Aug 2025, 10:11 BST
A Doncaster MP is to stage a coffee morning so constituents can raise concerns and issues.

Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson will stage the gathering at Cantley Community Library from 10am to noon on October 8.

Those unable to attend in person can contact Sally to arrange a private meeting via email [email protected]

You can also get in touch with any other concerns or questions by calling (01302) 326297.

