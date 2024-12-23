Doncaster MP to press bus company and council for improved services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster MP has said he will press a local bus operator and the city’s council to help improve services for passengers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband met with bosses from First Bus to raise constituents’ concerns over bus services in the area.

He said: “I know how important bus services are to so many of my constituents and I met with representatives from First Bus who provide the majority of bus services in Doncaster North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We discussed the reliability of buses and I was pleased to hear that this has been improving through the year and they have a reliability rate of 99.5%.

Doncaster MP Ed Miliband met up with First Bus bosses to discuss improvements to services.

"First discussed how the punctuality of their buses is affected by roadworks, which I am going to write to Doncaster Council about.

“I also discussed with them the need for a morning school bus from Arksey to Don Valley, which has been raised with me by constituents.

"First are going to raise this with South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and I will keep constituents updated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was also great to hear about their move towards electric buses, with there being several electric buses already in South Yorkshire with plans for more.

“Although it was a positive meeting with First, I know that many areas of the constituency do not have a bus service that meets the needs of the community.”

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority have launched a public consultation into them taking back control of the area’s buses through bus franchising.

He added: “This will mean that SYMCA, rather than the bus companies, will be able to control the routes of buses, what times they run and the fares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This would mean services would be able to meet the needs of communities.

"I would encourage constituents to take part in the consultation by sharing your views.”

Since the Covid lockdown, the number of buses on the region’s roads has seen a dramatic decline following a drop in passenger numbers caused by new ways of working, including people working from home.

Anyone interested in taking part in the survey and offering their views can do so HERE