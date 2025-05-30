Doncaster MP to host public meeting for people to have say on welfare reforms

A Doncaster MP is to host a public meeting so people in his constituency can have their say on the Government’s planned changes to the welfare system.

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme Labour MP Lee Pitcher will meet constituents and listen to views before reporting back to Parliament.

He said: “Recently, I’ve heard from hundreds of residents across Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme about the Government’s proposed welfare changes.

“To make sure your voices are heard loud and clear, I’m holding a public meeting to gather views for the formal submission I’ll be making to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) about the proposed changes.”

The meeting will take place on Saturday 7 June from 10am to noon at Moorends Miners Welfare & Community Development Centre.

He added: “We’ll go through the key proposals, open the floor for discussion, and agree on what I’ll take forward on your behalf.

“Whether you have concerns or support aspects like the proposals to let people try work without risking their benefits – this is your chance to shape what I say in Parliament.”

Earlier this year, the government unveiled sweeping changes to the benefits system, aimed at saving £5bn a year by 2030.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said the overhaul would create a more "pro-work system" to encourage people to take up jobs, while protecting those who cannot work.

The changes will make it harder for people with less severe conditions to claim disability payments. Extra benefit payments for health conditions will also be frozen for current claimants and nearly halved for new applicants.