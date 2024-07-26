Doncaster MP seeks reassurances on city jails over Labour prisoner release plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster MP with several jails in his constituency has sought reassurances over the new Labour government’s plan to release prisoners early.

Thousands of prisoners will be released early at the start of September, justice secretary Shabana Mahmood announced earlier this month, warning of the "total collapse" of the prison system and a "total breakdown of law and order" without urgent action to ease prison overcrowding.

Newly elected Labour MP Lee Pitcher, who won the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme constituency from Conservative Nick Fletcher at the General Election, said in the Commons: “I have three prisons in my constituency. Will the Secretary of State explain how bad the situation will be if we do not act today?”

HMP Lindholme, HMP Moorland and HMP Hatfield all fall within Mr Pitcher’s constituency.

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher raised the matter of prisoner release in the Commons

Ms Mahmood told him: “If we do not act today, we face a total collapse of law and order in this country.

"If we are forced to enact Operation Brinker, it will be a one-in, one-out system and we are then days away from the total collapse of the criminal justice system. It is a shocking state of affairs that the previous Government are entirely responsible for, and it has fallen to our administration to start to put these matters right with the decisive action we are taking.

"This is the only option on the table. I remind the House again that we have no choice other than to pass this measure to deal with the crisis we have inherited.

“Even once we have passed the measure, we will not yet be out of the woods.

"Our prisons are still in crisis. The last Government ran the prisons system on the basis of luck.

"They hung on by their fingernails until they could hang on no longer, and then they called an election. This Government will never run that risk. We will always take the necessary action.”

Under her plan, some prisoners will be released after they have served 40% of their sentence in England and Wales, rather than the current 50%.

Ms Mahmood said she expected the first batch of prisoners released in September to be "in the low thousands", with further releases over the next 18 months.

Sentences for serious violent offences of four years or more and sex offences will be automatically excluded from the change, as will the early release of offenders in prison for domestic abuse connected crimes, including stalking and choking.

She said jails had been operating at 99% capacity since the start of last year and were now weeks away from running out of space.

If that happened overflow police cells would be filled, she warned, leading to "van-loads of dangerous people circling the country with nowhere to go".

She added: "Soon, the courts would grind to a halt, unable to hold trials.

“With officers unable to act, criminals could do whatever they want, without consequence.

"We could see looters running amok, smashing in windows, robbing shops and setting neighbourhoods alight.”