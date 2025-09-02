Doncaster MP relaunches new campaign to bring school students to Parliament

A Doncaster MP has relaunched a his initiative aiming to bring city students to Westminster to show them how Parliament works.

Lee Pitcher, Labour MP for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, has relaunched his Pitcher’s Parliament Programme for the 2025/26 academic year, giving local students the chance to experience Parliament first-hand.

Following last year’s pilot, which saw schools from across the constituency take part, the programme has been expanded for the coming year with new dates and opportunities.

It means numerous young people from across the city will be able to see inside the Houses of Parliament.

Doncaster MP Lee Pitcher wants to bring local students to Parliament.

The initiative was created to address the shortage of places available through the official UK Parliament Education Centre, which receives applications from over 33,000 schools each year but is only able to host around 1,300 groups.

As a result, many young people miss out on the opportunity to visit Westminster.

To bridge this gap, Mr Pitcher launched his own scheme to guarantee that schools in Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme are not left behind.

The day includes two main elements.

A guided tour of the historic Palace of Westminster, led by an experienced guide, followed by a workshop session with Mr Pitcher, where students can ask questions about life as an MP, key political issues, and matters affecting their local community.

Speaking about the relaunch, Mr Pitcher said: “Parliament belongs to everyone, and it is vital that young people from our area are given the chance to see how decisions that affect their lives are made.

"Last year’s pilot was a real success, with students seeing democracy in action. That’s why I’m delighted to relaunch the programme for 2025/26, giving even more schools the chance to take part.”

The programme will run throughout the school year, with slots available each month from December 2025 to July 2026. Places will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, and eligible schools could also be able to claim back up to 85% of their travel costs through Parliament’s official school’s subsidy scheme.

Schools interested in booking a place should contact [email protected] for further information.