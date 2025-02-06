Doncaster MP pushes for water safety law after teen drowns in reservoir

A Doncaster MP is pushing for vandalising water safety equipment to become a specific offence following the death of a teenager in a South Yorkshire reservoir.

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher has introduced Sam’s Law – named after 16-year-old Sam Haycock who drowned in Ulley Reservoir four years ago.

He said: “Sam was just 16 years old when he tragically lost his life while swimming with friends on a summer day in 2021.

“When Sam got into difficulty, his friends tried to help but the safety equipment was locked and had to be released.

“This Bill aims to prevent tragedies like Sam’s from ever happening again by introducing a legal duty to provide, maintain, and ensure access to safety equipment around large bodies of water.

“Creating a specific criminal offence for vandalising safety equipment near bodies of water and expanding water safety education in the national curriculum so children understand the dangers of open-water swimming and learn vital self-rescue skills.”

Introducing the Bill using the ten-minute rule motion, Mr Pitcher said: “It has become recognised that in some specific instances of crimes, while covered by a broader category, they are so abhorrent that they should exist as a crime themselves.

“We have recognised, for example, that assaults on emergency workers who are risking their lives to save others are particularly heinous.

“We have recognised that domestic abuse just can’t be prosecuted as if it were a simple assault. We recognise that slavery, slavery is more than just kidnapping and forced labour.

“It is also recognised that to destroy, damage or remove lifesaving equipment, and therefore endanger lives, should not just be simply vandalism.”

The Doncaster MP acknowledged there would be a cost to landowners for maintenance of safety equipment, but said reservoirs were “fundamentally different from most other bodies of water”.

He said: “They are not naturally occurring. They are created. They are managed and operated as part of an intentional and usually profit-making enterprise.

At the end of the day, we are talking about people's lives, not just the lives that are lost, but the lives of the ones who lose - who lose their sons like Sam, who lose daughters, who lose brothers, sisters, friends and partners

“Therefore, I do not think it unreasonable in these circumstances that those who own the asset or operate it should play their part in installing and maintaining lifesaving equipment.

Mr Pitcher said Sam’s father had become “a champion of water safety” in the wake of his son’s death.

He said: “I met Sam’s father, Simon, last summer for the first time. He handed me the sweetest picture of his gorgeous boy, and he bravely retold that story of what had happened.”

He added: “Sam’s father has channelled his grief into doing something positive, but his words, when I saw him, just ring through my ears – ‘It’s the absence that gets you, one minute your son is there, looking forward to the summer holidays and the next chapter of his life at college and the next, he’s gone’.

“From that moment that the first tear fell down my face when he started to retell that story, I knew I had committed to helping him achieve that goal.”