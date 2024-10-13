Doncaster MP pledges her support for city's 9,000 unpaid carers

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Oct 2024, 17:00 GMT
A Doncaster MP has pledged her support for more than 9,000 carers across the city.

Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson said: “Over 9,000 unpaid carers in Doncaster Central provide essential support to family members and friends, often without any respite breaks or support for themselves.

“The value of the care that unpaid carers provide nationally is staggering – it adds up to the equivalent of a second NHS with a total of 5.7 million people providing unpaid care throughout the UK.

"It is so important that their efforts are properly recognised and that they get the help they need to stay well themselves, and in turn care safely and well for their loved ones.

Sally Jameson has pledged her support for carers.

“I pledge to stand up to ensure unpaid carers in Doncaster Central are connected to the right support and get the recognition they need.

"I back the call for more Government action in support of all unpaid carers, including a new National Carers Strategy backed by Carers UK.”

