Doncaster MP pledges her support for city's 9,000 unpaid carers
Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson said: “Over 9,000 unpaid carers in Doncaster Central provide essential support to family members and friends, often without any respite breaks or support for themselves.
“The value of the care that unpaid carers provide nationally is staggering – it adds up to the equivalent of a second NHS with a total of 5.7 million people providing unpaid care throughout the UK.
"It is so important that their efforts are properly recognised and that they get the help they need to stay well themselves, and in turn care safely and well for their loved ones.
“I pledge to stand up to ensure unpaid carers in Doncaster Central are connected to the right support and get the recognition they need.
"I back the call for more Government action in support of all unpaid carers, including a new National Carers Strategy backed by Carers UK.”
