Doncaster MP meets with farmer to discuss impacts of rural crime and floods
and live on Freeview channel 276
On a visit to Limpool Farm, Tickhill, Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson discussed a string of matters with farm owner Richard Crowe and National Farmers Union (NFU) representatives.
Mr Crowe has been in the fields for over 40 years and met with the Labour MP to discuss what it is like to be a farmer in 2024.
His farm is now mostly a potato farm, after avian influenza wiped out the farm’s 30,000 livestock.
After meeting Richard, she said: “It waseally interesting to speak with Richard about his experience as a farmer in Tickhill.
"We discussed the regular occurrence of rural crime, the blight of fly tipping, and the damage caused by flooding in our farmlands and semi-rural areas.
"I will raise these matters on behalf of Richard with South Yorkshire Police and the Environment Agency. I am committed to working to support the farming community here in Doncaster so that GB’s home-grown food supply is protected for the future.”
Sally also met with Jennifer Costello, West Riding County Adviser at the NFU, who said: “It was great to meet with newly elected MP Sally at Limpool Farm.
"The visit provided the opportunity to discuss issues affecting local farmers and growers including flooding, rural crime and the agricultural budget and schemes. We look forward to continue to work with Sally in the future.”
Other local farmers and constituents can contact Sally at [email protected] or on 01302 326297.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.