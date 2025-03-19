Doncaster MP launches new campaign to bring school students to Parliament

A Doncaster MP has launched a new intiative aiming to bring city students to Westminster to show them how Parliament works.

Lee Pitcher, Labour MP for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, has launched the drive to ensure more local students have the opportunity to visit London and see the work of Parliament.

The initiative, named Pitcher’s Parliament Schools Programme, aims to provide civic education to young people who might otherwise miss out due to the high national demand for Parliament’s official education visits.

The UK Parliament Education Team offers a limited number of free educational visits each year, but with only 1,300 places available for over 33,000 schools across the country, many students are unable to secure a place.

To meet this demand, Mr Pitcher has introduced his own programme to guarantee that students from his constituency can still experience Westminster first-hand.

The initiative includes a guided tour of the historic Palace of Westminster, led by an experienced guide, followed by a Q&A session with Mr Pitcher, where students can ask questions about life as an MP, key political issues, and matters affecting their local community.

Speaking about the programme, Mr Pitcher said: “Parliament belongs to everyone, regardless of background. I hear time and again from students and teachers how disappointed they are when they miss out on the opportunity to visit.

"That’s why I launched this initiative, to ensure local schools don’t miss out on the chance to see democracy in action.”

The first school to take part in the programme, Ash Hill Academy in Hatfield, visited Westminster last week, taking part in a tour and engaging in discussion with Mr Pitcher.

Over the coming months, several more schools from across Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme are set to visit through the scheme.

Schools interested in taking part can apply for one of the available slots throughout the year by contacting the MP.

Mr Pitcher won the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat at last summer’s General Election, unseating Conservative MP Nick Fletcher from the Don Valley seat he had won in 2019.