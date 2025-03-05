Doncaster MP hits back over "£1m contracts to firm advised by brother"

Doncaster MP and Net Zero secretary Ed Milband has hit back after a political website accused him of awarding more than £1 million in contracts to a firm advised by his elder brother.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Right wing website Guido Fawkes said Mr Miliband’s Department of Energy, Security and Net Zero had awarded £1.1 million in Government contracts to Verian UK, an independent research and communications agency, which has his brother David Miliband, sitting on its global management board as a non-executive director, taking the role in April 2023.

The report, which said “there is no suggestion of anything improper in these procurement processes” said projects included research on “public understanding of Net Zero,” and “support for non-domestic consumers during the transition to low-carbon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Ministers are not involved in decisions of this kind.

Doncaster MP and Net Zero secretary Ed Miliband.

"Verian has provided services to DESNZ for many years and all contracts are awarded through established procurement processes.”

The relationship between DESNZ and Verian pre-dates Mr Miliband’s role as Secretary of State.