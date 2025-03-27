Doncaster MP Ed Miliband's Net Zero plans could kill fish and chip shops, industry warns
The head of The National Federation of Fish Fryers (NFFF) has voiced concerns that the transition to green energy risks exacerbating costs for chippies already struggling after 'years of continued tax pressures'.
Andrew Crook told The Telegraph that gas is the 'most effective way to fry' and claimed full electrification of appliances in 'not feasible or affordable.'
He urged the Government to 'take care to not further undermine' fish and chip businesses that are often 'at the heart' of local communities.
'They've got to realise there's a lot of small businesses out there that are often the first place people start working,' Mr Crook added.
'It's about time the Government recognises that and supports us, because if they don't we're going to see a lot of small businesses – after five tough years – decide they've had enough.'
The NFFF has previously warned that a third of fish and chip shops they represent could go out of business amid record price rises for fish, batter, fat, wrapping paper and energy.
A typical portion of fish and chips rose to nearly £10 last year, marking a 52% rise in prices since 2019 - when the average was a measly £6.48.
Mr Crook runs the Skippers of Euxton chip shop in Chorley, which he says in reliant on gas and could not be powered by green infrastructure alone.
He is urging for a 'common sense' approach from Government, claiming it doesn't 'understand' the industry and its specific nuances.
The businessman met with Gareth Thomas, the Minister for Small Business and Hospitality, on Tuesday ahead of the Chancellor's spring statement.
A spokesman for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: 'Our mission is for clean power by 2030 because clean, home-grown energy is the best way to protect bill-payers and boost Britain's energy independence.
'This will support every local business on the high street, including fish and chip shops, to access clean, affordable power.
'We will also reform business rates to level the playing field on our high streets, recognising small local businesses providing takeaway and home delivery are the thriving hubs of prosperous, vibrant British communities.'
