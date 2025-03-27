Doncaster MP Ed Miliband's Net Zero plans could kill fish and chip shops, industry warns

Doncaster MP Ed Miliband's drive towards making the UK Net Zero by 2030 may kill off fish and chip shops across the country, the industry's trade association has warned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The head of The National Federation of Fish Fryers (NFFF) has voiced concerns that the transition to green energy risks exacerbating costs for chippies already struggling after 'years of continued tax pressures'.

Andrew Crook told The Telegraph that gas is the 'most effective way to fry' and claimed full electrification of appliances in 'not feasible or affordable.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He urged the Government to 'take care to not further undermine' fish and chip businesses that are often 'at the heart' of local communities.

Ed Miliband's Net Zero plans could spell the end of fish and chip shops, the industry has warned.

'They've got to realise there's a lot of small businesses out there that are often the first place people start working,' Mr Crook added.

'It's about time the Government recognises that and supports us, because if they don't we're going to see a lot of small businesses – after five tough years – decide they've had enough.'

The NFFF has previously warned that a third of fish and chip shops they represent could go out of business amid record price rises for fish, batter, fat, wrapping paper and energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A typical portion of fish and chips rose to nearly £10 last year, marking a 52% rise in prices since 2019 - when the average was a measly £6.48.

Mr Crook runs the Skippers of Euxton chip shop in Chorley, which he says in reliant on gas and could not be powered by green infrastructure alone.

He is urging for a 'common sense' approach from Government, claiming it doesn't 'understand' the industry and its specific nuances.

The businessman met with Gareth Thomas, the Minister for Small Business and Hospitality, on Tuesday ahead of the Chancellor's spring statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: 'Our mission is for clean power by 2030 because clean, home-grown energy is the best way to protect bill-payers and boost Britain's energy independence.

'This will support every local business on the high street, including fish and chip shops, to access clean, affordable power.

'We will also reform business rates to level the playing field on our high streets, recognising small local businesses providing takeaway and home delivery are the thriving hubs of prosperous, vibrant British communities.'