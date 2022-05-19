Ed Miliband, the Labour Doncaster North MP, spoke out after the fifth day of debate on the Queen's Speech at the House of Commons on Tuesday (May 17).

The shadow secretary for climate change and net zero deemed it ‘shameful’ that the Government has not yet implemented the policy.

Earlier, the Labour party forced a vote on an amendment expressing regret that a windfall tax policy was not included in the Queen's Speech in light of the rising cost of living.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed Miliband, Doncaster North MP condemns the Conservative MPs for their failure support a windfall tax on oil and gas companies making record profits. Picture by Richard Townshend.

The amendment was lost by a margin of 62 votes, 310 to 248 despite both former Conservative minister Robert Halfon and the head of the Treasury Select Committee Mel Stride having shown their support for the policy.

Mr Miliband said: "Every Conservative MP who voted against the windfall tax tonight has condemned millions of families to misery and anxiety as they struggle to pay their energy bills.

“Tonight a message has been sent by the government that they will do everything they can to protect the oil and gas companies, and refuse to act to protect families. It says everything you need to know about where the Tories stand.

“This is a government that will never put working people first, will never stand up to the vested interests, and has no answers to the cost of living crisis this country faces.”

Rishi Sunak said he doesn't think windfall taxes are the solution to every problem, but if oil and gas majors don't spend their earnings in 'growth, job, and energy security,' the policy could be introduced.

"If it doesn't happen soon and at a significant scale then no option is off the table," the Chancellor reportedly told MPs.

Previously, Mr Sunak stated that he was not ‘naturally attracted’ to the concept of a windfall tax, but that he would be ‘pragmatic’ about it in light of the substantial profits oil and gas corporations are already reaping as a result of rising prices.