Doncaster MP comes under fire after saying Reform would make UK 'colder and poorer'

A Doncaster Labour MP has come under fire from voters after saying Reform UK would make Britain “colder and poorer.”

Doncaster North MP and Net Zero secretary Ed Miliband took a swipe at Nigel Farage’s party after it emerged one of his MPs recently installed solar panels on his farm – at the same time anothe of the party’s MPs described renewable energy as “a massive con.”

Reform MP Rupert Lowe installed the panels to save money on energy bills, despite his party pledging to tax solar energy and claiming renewables are more expensive with the party’s deputy leader Richard Tice promising to “scrap net stupid zero” if the party won the next general election.

In response, Mr Miliband wrote: “Colder, poorer, in the pocket of dictators. That's how Reform would leave the UK.

“Their MPs are happy to benefit from renewables in private, yet they want to deny the British people that right.”

“Its not taking back control, its energy surrender.”

But referring to Labour’s axeing of the winter fuel allowance for pensioners, Mr Miliband came in for critcism from voters.

One said: “We are colder, poorer and in the pocket of dictators, they're called the Labour Party,” while another wrote: “We are colder and poorer with your corrupt policies of net-zero - when are bills coming down?

And another said: “Labour's targeting of Reform just smacks of desperation.

"There's a measurable difference between private individuals installing solar panels using their own money versus governments spending billions and billions on unworkable and shockingly expensive (and pointless) green energy initiatives.”

Another fumed: “All our pensioners are colder or poorer thanks to Labour policy.

And another told the Doncaster MP: “Colder, poorer – sounds exactly like what you've done since coming to power!

"I've voted Labour all my life, but never again will I vote for you. I can't vote Tories due to Maggie Thatcher’s regime, so it's Reform all the way now – Nigel Farage for PM!

And another told him: “Running scared I see, what energy saving measures have you got in your home Ed?

“And will our bills ever be affordable?”