Doncaster MP celebrates launch of new late night city bus service

By Darren Burke
Published 12th Nov 2024, 17:00 GMT
A Doncaster MP has heralded the launch of a new late night bus service serving some of the city’s more rural communities.

The new First bus 359/360 service connects Doncaster with Epworth, Haxey and Westwoodside in the Isle of Axholme.

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme Labour MP Lee Pitcher said: “One of my five pledges was to restore frequent and reliable bus services for the area.

“I’m pleased to announce the launch of the new First Bus 359/360 evening and late-night service.

Lee Pitcher celebrated the launch of the new bus service.Lee Pitcher celebrated the launch of the new bus service.
"This route connects villages across parts of our constituency, starting from Doncaster Interchange and ending in Epworth, passing through Cantley, Bessacarr, Haxey, and Westwoodside.

“Thank you to First Bus for having me at the inaugural launch.

"If you’d like to see more services like this, there’s still time to join the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority bus consultation — link HERE

“And if you want to find out more about this exciting new route watch my vlog from last night’s journey.”

