Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster MP has heralded the launch of a new late night bus service serving some of the city’s more rural communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new First bus 359/360 service connects Doncaster with Epworth, Haxey and Westwoodside in the Isle of Axholme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme Labour MP Lee Pitcher said: “One of my five pledges was to restore frequent and reliable bus services for the area.

“I’m pleased to announce the launch of the new First Bus 359/360 evening and late-night service.

Lee Pitcher celebrated the launch of the new bus service.

"This route connects villages across parts of our constituency, starting from Doncaster Interchange and ending in Epworth, passing through Cantley, Bessacarr, Haxey, and Westwoodside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to First Bus for having me at the inaugural launch.

"If you’d like to see more services like this, there’s still time to join the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority bus consultation — link HERE

“And if you want to find out more about this exciting new route watch my vlog from last night’s journey.”