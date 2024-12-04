Doncaster MP calls for meeting with Government over farmers' inheritance tax

A Doncaster MP has called for a meeting with the Government to raise the concerns of “anxious” farmers in his constituency over changes to inheritance tax.

From April 2026, inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1m, which were previously exempt, will be liable to the tax at 20%, half the usual rate.

The move has met widespread condemnation and protests from farmers.

Now Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher says he wants to raise the issue with his Government.

Doncaster MP Lee Pitcher has called for a meeting with the Government to discuss farmers' concerns.

He said: “I have met with, and listened to a number of farmers from across our constituency here in Parliament.

“I’ve listened closely to their concerns and have formally written to the minister to schedule a meeting where I can bring these issues to the forefront.

I’m committed to meeting with more family farms across the constituency, to best understand the challenges they face.

In his letter to Steve Reed, the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, he wrote: “They told me about their lives, their thoughts about the policy, and what it would mean specifically for their farms and families. They also talked with passion and pride about their roles providing food security for our country and I was hugely inspired by their commitment to stewarding the land for future generations.

“I understand the Government needs to make tough decisions to stabilise our economy and make this country work for everyone, and the farmers I met agreed that the status quo was not working.

"However, I committed to raise their concerns with you regarding the Government's new policy because they feel anxious about the incoming change and what this might mean for the future success of small farms in constituencies like mine.

Would you, or a member of your Department, agree to meet with me to discuss these issues further, and to explore what more this new Government can do going forward to ensure rural communities like those in my constituency feel heard and represented?

"I have already committed to visiting every farming family in Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme so that I can confidently represent their voice in Parliament. I am keen to share their experiences and speak about the new deal for farming, how quickly progress can be made, and what this will mean to them and other farmers across the country.

You will know as well as I do how tough and often under-appreciated farming life can be, and how often rural communities such as mine can be left feeling left behind. I am determined to ensure that as a newly elected MP with a large rural constituency, I can represent my farming constituents with pride and fight for their interests in Parliament.”