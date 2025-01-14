Doncaster MP blasts Conservatives for "misinformation" over grooming gang vote

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster MP has accused Conservatives of “misinformation” as he responded to constituents over calls for a new nationwide inquiry into grooming gangs.

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher was one of 364 MPs to vote against a Tory amendment to the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which would have been killed had the vote passed in the Commons last week.

Mr Pitcher, who defeated Conservative incumbent Nick Fletcher at July’s General Election said: “A number of residents have been in touch with me regarding my vote on the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill on Wednesday.

"There has been a lot of misinformation around this vote and the possibility of having a new inquiry into grooming gangs, so I wanted to provide some clarity on what this vote was actually about.

Doncaster MP Lee Pitcher has hit back at the Conservatives over "misinformation" surrounding the grooming gangs vote.

“This bill was a vote on whether or not to bring in new provisions for children, including free school breakfast clubs, a cap on the price of school uniform, and new, robust child protection reforms.

"These are things I support and I know from many conversations with families in our constituency that these are priorities for people in our community. I was proud to vote for this bill.

“The amendment tabled by the Conservatives would have resulted in the entire bill being killed.

“Instead of voting in favour of a bill offering some of the biggest child protection reforms in our country for a generation, the Conservatives chose a political stunt designed to confuse the public in order to chase headlines.

"They could have chosen to add their amendment at another stage of the proceedings – instead, they chose to try to wreck the bill. It is disgraceful that they have done this around such an awful and serious subject like child sexual exploitation.

“There has already been a seven-year-long national inquiry into child sexual exploitation with recommendations produced in 2022.

“These recommendations need to be implemented, and I will push our new Labour government to ensure that they are.”

Ahead of the vote, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch argued the government risked fuelling accusations of "a cover up" by refusing an inquiry.

But Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer argued that several inquiries had already been held into abuse carried out by gangs of men and a new probe would only delay the action the victims wanted.

Fomer Doncaster Conservative MP Nick Fletcher also tore into Mr Pitcher for voting against a fresh inquiry into grooming gangs – bit it later emerged that he never called for one while he was in Parliament – despite meeting child sex abuse inquiry author Professor Alexis Jay.

Mr Fletcher shared a photo of Mr Pitcher with the words: “Do you think there should be an inquiry into grooming gangs? Lee Pitcher doesn’t.

“They just voted against a full national inquiry into the rape gangs grooming scandal.”

It later emerged that Mr Fletcher, who is bidding to become the city’s mayor at this year’s mayoral election, was present at a House of Commons Education Selection Committee in January 2023 to discuss an independent inquiry into child sex abuse when Professor Jay, who led the investigation into child exploitation in Rotherham, was in attendance.

A transcript of the session reveals Mr Fletcher only spoke twice at the hearing, asking Prof Jay if online platforms were being used in child grooming, with no call for any kind of inquiry.

Prof Jay, the former chair of an wide ranging inquiry into child sexual abuse in England and Wales has since said there should be no more inquiries into grooming gangs – because it will further delay action by Government.

She said there had already been a delay of more than two years in implementing her independent inquiry into child sexual abuse report and that “the time has passed for more inquiries”.

Her comments came after demands for a new inquiry looking at all instances of grooming gang scandals – from Oldham to Telford and Oxford – which was sparked by posts on X by the tech billionaire Elon Musk and backed by the Reform leader, Nigel Farage, and the Conservative leader, Kemi Badenoch.

Jay, who authored a comprehensive report following a seven year inquiry at a cost of £200 million on child sexual exploitation including the mass child sexual abuse in Rotherham, predominantly by men of Pakistani heritage, distanced herself from calls for a new wider inquiry into grooming gangs.

“We have learned quite a lot from those reviews that have already been undertaken. But locally, people need to step up to the mark and do the sorts of things that have been recommended,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “I think there are something like 400 recommendations that we identified … in all the reviews that had already been carried out, and many of those were simply not met.

“We’ve had enough of inquiries, consultations and discussions, and especially for those victims and survivors who’ve had the courage to come forward … they clearly want action, and we have set out what action is required, and people should just get on with it locally and nationally.”

“I’ve certainly been very unhappy about the politicisation of child sexual exploitation and child sexual abuse in the way that many people, sometimes in a very uninformed way, have waded into the argument,” Jay said.

“I’ve heard very little in the public discourse that’s taken place in the last few days – if you could dignify it with that description – that have mentioned children and the appalling and lifelong effects that child sexual abuse can have on people.”

There were 20 recommendations made by the child sex abuse inquiry and presented to the previous Conservative govenrment – only five have been acted on – and none were implemented.