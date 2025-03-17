Doncaster MP and Net Zero secretary Ed Miliband in China for climate talks

Doncaster MP and Net Zero secretary Ed Miliband has been to China for talks aimed at tackling the climate emergency.

He visied Beijing to urge continued action from China – the world’s biggest emitter – to tackle the global climate emergency.

UK and Chinese ministers met for the first formal talks to accelerate climate action in nearly eight years over the weekend.

Mr Miliband met with China’s National Energy Administrator Minister Wang Hongzhi and China’s Ecology and Environment Minister Huang Runqiu to commit to pragmatic engagement on the climate crisis, cooperating with China to reduce global emissions.

The UK is expected to launch a formal Climate Dialogue with Chinese counterparts, inviting Chinese ministers to London later this year, and for the first time institutionalising climate change talks between both countries moving forward.

China is the world’s largest investor and supplier of renewable energy but it remains the world’s largest emitter responsible for more emissions than the US, EU, India, and UK combined. China’s contribution to climate action is therefore crucial to tackling one of the biggest global challenges the world faces.

The Energy Secretary also used the visit to engage frankly with China on UK concerns on issues like forced labour in supply chains, human rights and freedoms in Hong Kong, and China’s ongoing support for Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

A Government spokesperson said: “The climate crisis is an existential threat to our way of life in Britain.

"Extreme weather is changing the lives of people and communities across country; from thousands of acres of farmland being submerged due to storms like Bert and Daragh, to record numbers of heat-related deaths in recent summers.

"In turn, China are feeling the effects with temperatures in Beijing remaining above 35°C for a record breaking 28 days last year.

“The government’s Plan for Change is restoring the UK’s role as a responsible climate leader, and re-engaging with the world’s second largest economy will remain critical in delivering both climate and energy security for Britain and across the world.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “We can only keep future generations safe from climate change if all major emitters act. It is simply an act of negligence to today’s and future generations not to engage China on how it can play its part in taking action on climate.

“That is why I have been meeting Chinese ministers for frank conversations about how both countries can fulfil the aims of the Paris Climate Agreement, to which both countries are signed up.

“Our Plan for Change and clean energy superpower mission is about energy security, lower bills, good jobs and growth for the British people. It is with this mission that we can also influence climate action on a global stage, fight for our way of life and keep our planet safe for our children and grandchildren.”

The Energy Secretary refreshed an outdated 10-year-old UK Clean Energy Partnership with China – which will now provide clarity on areas where the UK government can securely collaborate with China on areas of mutual benefit – such as new emerging technologies, including hydrogen and carbon capture and storage. The UK will also share expertise on phasing out coal, having closed its last coal-fired power station last year.