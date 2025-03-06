Doncaster mayoral candidate launches crowdfunding campaign to support bid

A new candidate looks set to enter the race in Doncaster’s mayoral election – running on a ticket of support for the NHS and keeping out Reform UK.

Doug Wright has been announced as the candidate for the new Health and Social Care Party – and has launched a funding campain to back his bid.

He said: “There is no doubt in my mind that I am still here due to the NHS.

"We don’t want privatisation and profits in our NHS. We want 100% of our money spent on healthcare.

“The main political parties have rapidly run down the NHS. Doncaster Royal Infirmary, after many promises, will not have a new hospital until at least 2038.

"If Reform has any political power after the 2029 General Election, it will quickly introduce an American style insurance based system which doesn’t help the poor.

"Whatever you decided to do, say no to Reform.”

The Health and Social Care Party aims to influence the changes necessary for health and social care services to become safe, effective and of good quality, relieving some of the stresses to enable them to continue to be compassionate and provide individualised care.

Its other aims are keeping people well, preventing ill health, diagnosing and treating illness and to give support to those recovering from illness and/or living with long term conditions.

It also wants to return the founding principles of the NHS from 1948 and extend these to social care, so that both health and social care become for everyone, fully funded by taxes, and available when needed regardless of ability to pay – including prescriptions, eye care, dental care, maternity care and social care.

You can support Mr Wright’s crowdfunding campaign HERE

The mayoral election will take place in Doncaster on May 1, the same day as elections for City of Doncaster Council.

Labour’s Ros Jones, who was first elected in 2013, is bidding for a fourth term with parties including the Conservatives and Greens hoping to unseat her.

A full list of candidates, plus full details of the Doncaster Mayoral Election can be found HERE