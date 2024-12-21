Doncaster mayor under attack from challenger as she issues end of year airport update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones has issued her end of year update on the re-opening of the city’s airport – and instantly came under attack from a former Conservative MP who is campaigning to replace her.

The city’s Labour chief has issued an lengthy update on works to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport, with the plan to return passenger planes to the city’s skies by 2026.

But former Don Valley Tory MP Nick Fletcher, who is bidding to replace her as mayor at next May’s mayoral election has told her to “step up or shut up” and ask regional councils and politicians for cash funding to drive the airport forwards, describing it as “a present for all the good people of Doncaster.”

Earlier this year, the Council announced it had signed a 125 year lease with operators Peel and an operator to run the airport, which closed in 2022, identifed but not yet announced.

Nick Fletcher has attacked Mayor Ros Jones as she delivered her end of year update on the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

And earlier this month, the first plane in two years landed as aviation firm 2Excel returned an aircraft to Doncaster.

In a lengthy statement, Mayor Jones said: “Reopening our airport remains my number one priority and we have reached the point where we have shifted from the planning stage to the delivery stage.

“It cannot be overstated the amount of work that has been completed over the past twelve months.

"We have a lease, we have an operator ready, we have seen the first 2Excel plane return to our airport in over two years and works are taking place to prepare the airport for passenger flights to return in Spring 2026.

"Of course, there remains work to do, and this will continue at pace in the new year.

“Our proposition is not just an airport but a hub for sustainable aviation related industry.

“We all know the potential of our airport and I am a firm believer that in the medium to long-term it will be the jewel in the crown of our economy, bringing jobs and opportunities for the residents and businesses of Doncaster and South Yorkshire.

“Our business case highlights the significant economic potential of our airport, including creating over 5,000 direct jobs and 6,500 indirect jobs and boost the economy by £6.6bn when fully operational and with a benefit cost-ratio of 9:1, highlighting the incredible economic opportunity for Doncaster, South Yorkshire and the North.

“As we approach the end of 2024, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our dedicated team of Doncaster Council officers and advisors for progressing with this incredibly challenging and complex piece of work.

"I would also like to thank our business community Doncaster Chamber for their support and of course the people of Doncaster including Mark Chadwick (Doncaster businessman who runs the Save DSA Facebook group campaign) who continue to back our efforts to reopen our airport - this is Team Doncaster in action!

“In early 2025 we will be announcing our airport operator once the legal and contractual matters have been finalised.”

Responding with a festive twist, Mr Fletcher, who was unseated as an MP at July’s General Election by Labour’s Lee Pitcher in the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme seat, said: “It was the last Friday before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring – not even a mouse.

“Yet, your Conservative Mayoral Candidate was hard at work, pouring over last quarter's Doncaster Council Finance and Performance Report. Unfortunately, there were only six lines dedicated to DSA.

“There has been plenty of social media chatter about the excitement of a plane landing there, but not much else to report.

“And with Christmas upon us, I expect that the slow progress will slow down even further over the next couple of weeks.

“So as there is little to report and this is the last airport post before Christmas, I thought I would share what I was hoping Santa would bring you and me.

“My ideal Christmas gift would be for South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard to return the £23 million he has taken from the people of Doncaster for his tram projects and then allocate £138 million of the £540 million awarded to South Yorkshire to help reopen our airport.

"He can then distribute the remaining funds fairly among each of our boroughs.

I’d also like to see Oliver and our Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones ask local MPs, such as Jo White (Bassetlaw Labour MP, to lobby their councils for funding for our airport too.

"They often talk about their efforts to reopen the airport, although, as we know, the truth is they did nothing, and show up for photo opportunities, yet there is no evidence of them pushing for financial support from their councils. It's time for them to step up or shut up.

“So, Ros Jones and Oliver Coppard, I know you both must be wondering what to get me for Christmas.

"So there you have it, and as you can see, it’s not just for me. In the true Christmas spirit, it is a present for all the good people of Doncaster. So let’s stop wasting Doncaster’s funds on Sheffield trams.

"Use taxpayer money responsibly and fairly to get our airport open.

“Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! Including our Two Mayors.”